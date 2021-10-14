House GOP campaign arm raises $25.8 million in third quarter

The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) announced on Thursday it brought in $25.8 million in the third quarter, bringing its 2021 fundraising haul to $105 million through September.

The committee said it set a record for its September fundraising, with $12.2 million raised.

The NRCC said it has a total of $65 million cash-on-hand, which is three times the amount it had at this time during the last campaign cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest haul from the GOP committee comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy raises nearly M so far this year GOP leader's remarks on Fox underscore Trump's power The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Altria - Political crosscurrents persist for Biden, Dems MORE (R-Calif.) said on Wednesday that he raised nearly $60 million this year, including $14.7 million that was raised during the third quarter.

Additionally, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseThe Hill's 12:30 Report - The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations - 90-year-old 'Star Trek' actor describes space visit GOP leader's remarks on Fox underscore Trump's power Scalise raises .3M in latest quarter MORE (R-La.) announced he raked in $5.3 million in the third quarter, bringing his year-to-date total to nearly $21.5 million.

"A special thanks to Leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise, our Republican conference, and the tens of thousands of generous donors who have made these record-breaking fundraising totals possible," said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerHouse GOP campaign arm ties vulnerable Democrats to Biden in new ads GOP ramps up pressure on vulnerable Democrats in spending fight GOP leader taking proxy voting fight to Supreme Court MORE (R-Minn.). "House Democrats are sprinting toward the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered and we look forward to keeping up the pressure.”

Democrats currently have a narrow eight-seat majority in the House. Over 780 Republican candidates have filed to run so far, according to McCarthy's campaign.

But Democrats have also shown their fundraising strength. The Democratic National Committee and its affiliated joint fundraising group revealed last month that it raised $12.2 million in August, leaving them with almost $68 million in the bank. The NRCC's Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has not released their third-quarter fundraising numbers yet.