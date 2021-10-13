Tim Scott takes in $8.3 million in third quarter

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottNikki Haley gets lifetime post on Clemson Board of Trustees First senator formally endorses Bass in LA mayoral bid Booker 'more than confident' work toward police reform will continue MORE (R-S.C.) took close to $8.3 million into his reelection coffers in the third fundraising quarter, Politico reported.

Scott received donations from more than 82,000 donors in that quarter and has raised nearly $20 million since the beginning of this year, the news outlet reported, citing a source familiar with the campaign. This quarter came in below the $9.6 million the South Carolina Republican fundraised in the second quarter, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

In late June, Scott announced that he would be seeking reelection. He is also considered a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, depending on whether former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse votes to raise debt ceiling Georgia reporter says state will 'continue to be a premier battleground' Elections administrator in Texas county Trump won resigns after campaign to oust her MORE enters the race.

Regardless of whether Scott runs for president, his Senate seat will likely be safe from potential Democratic contenders. Cook Political Report rates his Senate seat as solidly Republican. Scott’s Democratic challengers include Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Geter and state Rep. Krystle Matthews.

Even during the 2020 race, in which Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Milwaukee making pitch to host Democratic National Convention Democrats unveil M voter registration campaign MORE sought Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamRepublicans are today's Dixiecrats Most Senate Republicans don't want to see Trump run again Trump heads to Iowa as 2024 chatter grows MORE’s (R) seat, the Democrat’s competitive fundraising was no match for the Republican incumbent, who won the race by about 10 points.

The news over Scott’s recent fundraising comes ahead of an Oct. 15 deadline for candidates to file their third-quarter results with the FEC.

Politico noted that Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDeSantis tops Crist, Fried in poll of Florida governor race What happened to Marco Rubio, Time mag's 'Republican Savior' of 2013? Democrats face bleak outlook in Florida MORE (D-Fla.), who is seeking to oust Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioNikki Haley gets lifetime post on Clemson Board of Trustees Does Virginia race hold much deeper problems for Democrats? Congress comes to the aid of Libyan people, passing bill ordering probe into war crimes and torture MORE (R), reported that she had raised $8.4 million in the third quarter, the only candidate to report a higher quarter than Scott as of Wednesday afternoon. Rubio raised $6 million.

The Hill has reached out to Scott’s campaign for comment.