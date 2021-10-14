Emily's List announces early endorsement of Hochul

EMILY’s List, the progressive organization that supports women running for office, announced an early endorsement for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulMore than 200 women, transgender inmates to be transferred from Rikers Island White House to review floodplain building codes in response to petition Hochul jumps out to early lead in NY governor's primary: poll MORE (D) on Thursday, as the first female chief of the Empire State looks to secure a full term next year.

Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY's List, pointed to Hochul's leadership in the wake of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D-N.Y.) resignation —specifically her focus on sexual harassment culture in Albany — in her statement endorsing the governor.

“Governor Hochul stepped up to lead New York in a moment rife with skepticism and mistrust for Albany. As governor, she has prioritized rebuilding trust between her administration and New Yorkers, and delivering results,” Butler said.

“Her leadership has been integral to effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic and a reexamination of the sexual harassment culture in the capital,” she added.

Butler said Hochul will “continue to put the people of New York first, as she has done during her decades of public service, and will lift up women, children, and underserved communities.”

Hochul assumed the New York governor’s mansion in August following Cuomo’s resignation.

The former governor stepped down from his post after an investigation found that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, some of whom worked in his office, and violated state and federal laws.

In August, Hochul announced that she would run for a full term in 2022. If she wins, she will become the first woman elected to serve as governor of the Empire State.

EMILY’s List’s endorsement, however, is coming as some Democratic candidates are still toying with launching their own campaigns, especially state Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw the investigation that led to Cuomo's resignation.

James earlier this month said she would be making a decision regarding her future plans “very soon," according to The New York Times.

Reports surfaced last month that the attorney general was holding private talks with advisers and supporters about a potential gubernatorial run.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is also a potential contender for governor — he already launched an exploratory campaign to mull a run.

Early polling is showing that while Hochul has a lead in a hypothetical three-way primary, James and Williams are not far behind.

A Marist Poll released on Tuesday found that Hochul has 44 percent support among registered Democrats, with James in second at 28 percent and Williams in third with 15 percent.

Thirteen percent of Democrats said they were unsure. The poll did not survey for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Thomas Suozzi, both Democrats who are toying with runs.

With a margin of error of 6.9 percentage points, however, all three candidates are within reach.