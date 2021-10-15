Warnock raises $9.5 million in third quarter

Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockSenate to vote next week on Freedom to Vote Act Herschel Walker calls off fundraiser with woman who had swastika in Twitter profile Georgia reporter says state will 'continue to be a premier battleground' MORE (D-Ga.) raised more than $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, outpacing former football star and GOP candidate Herschel Walker’s third-quarter haul by close to $6 million, The Atlantic Journal-Constitution reported.

Warnock’s campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, said that he had amassed support from more than 145,000 donors. He ended the third quarter with more than $17.2 million cash on hand, the news outlet noted.

Warnock, who won his seat in a special election that was decided in a January run-off, ended the quarter with more money than any previous senatorial candidate in Georgia had after their third quarter.

The figure represents a steady gain since he posted his second-quarter fundraising, which was $7.2 million.

Walker’s campaign reported that the former football star had raised $3.7 million in the third quarter with the help of close to 50,000 individual donors. The campaign also said that daily contribution totals were averaging $100,000.

Walker, who enjoys the endorsement of former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump Biden's Supreme Court reform study panel notes 'considerable' risks to court expansion Bennie Thompson not ruling out subpoenaing Trump MORE, is one of several contenders vying for Warnock’s seat. Other Republicans who are running include state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler and military veteran Kelvin King.

Warnock’s seat is a top target for Republicans in next year's midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report's latest Senate race ratings report projects the race as “lean Democrat.” It also rates the races involving Democratic Sens. Mark KellyMark KellyAnti-Trump Republicans endorsing vulnerable Democrats to prevent GOP takeover Sinema trails potential primary challengers in progressive poll Thiel backing Trump-supported challenger to Cheney: report MORE (Ariz.), Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanMcConnell-aligned group targeting Kelly, Cortez Masto and Hassan with M ad campaign Democrats urge federal agencies to address use of cryptocurrencies for ransomware payments Senate poised to stave off debt crisis MORE (N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoMcConnell-aligned group targeting Kelly, Cortez Masto and Hassan with M ad campaign Democrats brace for tough election year in Nevada Manchin's 'red line' on abortion splits Democrats MORE (Nev.) as “lean Democrat.”

The Hill has reached out to Warnock’s campaign for comment.