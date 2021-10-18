Democratic retirements could make a tough midterm year even worse

House Budget Committee chairman John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthHoyer signals House vote on bill to 'remove' debt limit threat Democrats fret as longshot candidates pull money, attention The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Altria - New front in mandate wars; debt bill heads to Biden MORE’s (D-Ky.) announcement this week that he will not seek another term presaged a critical period in the run-up to next year’s midterm elections as members of Congress contemplate whether to run for re-election in a difficult political environment or to call it quits and move to a new phase in life.

Just how many members opt to call it quits in the looming retirement season — the period stretching after Labor Day and before Martin Luther King Jr. Day when members spend weeks at home with family and friends — will have a substantial impact on next year’s elections, and on the remainder of President Biden Joe BidenManchin lays down demands for child tax credit: report Abrams targets Black churchgoers during campaign stops for McAuliffe in Virginia Pentagon, State Department square off on Afghanistan accountability MORE’s first-term agenda, especially for Democrats who hold the narrowest of majorities in the House of Representatives.

In recent years, bad election seasons have been made worse by waves of retirements that leave difficult-to-defend open seats up for grabs. Relatively few members of Congress have said they will quit so far this cycle, but the coming weeks mark the kickoff of what has traditionally been the period in which those who will retire say so publicly.

Members of Congress have a host of reasons for leaving their jobs: Some have reached retirement age, even in a body where septuagenarians or octogenarians regularly hold onto their jobs. Others hear the siren song of a bigger paycheck in the private sector. Others still might fear years in the wilderness of the minority.

Every decade, another variable is thrown in the mix that is present this cycle: The redistricting process leaves some members open to challenges in districts that have been redrawn by the other party.

“It makes logical sense. You’re at home in the district, you’re hanging out with family and friends you grew up with,” said John Lapp, a former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “There’s a circadian rhythm to this.”

Parties are loathe to see their senior members retire, especially in difficult political environments. It is more difficult to defend an open seat, insiders say, than it is for a popular incumbent to withstand the headwinds.

Ahead of midterms that are always difficult for a first-term president’s party, Democrats fear a tidal wave of departures that could make their task of holding the majority all the more difficult.

So far, that wave has yet to crest: Relatively few members of the House of Representatives have said they will leave their jobs this year.

Yarmuth was the 20th so far, and the 11th Democrat. Five are running for other office — Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassFirst senator formally endorses Bass in LA mayoral bid Bass receives endorsement from EMILY's List Photos of the Week: Congressional Baseball Game, ashen trees and a beach horse MORE (D-Calif.) is running for mayor of Los Angeles; Reps. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsTim Scott takes in .3 million in third quarter Demings outraises Rubio with .4 million haul Rubio rakes in million for reelection bid in latest fundraising quarter MORE (D-Fla.), Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanTim Ryan's campaign raises .5 million in third quarter Internal poll shows Mandel leading crowded Ohio Senate GOP primary Tim Ryan's Senate campaign staff unionizes MORE (D-Ohio) and Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) are running for Senate seats in their home states; and Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristCrist says as Florida governor he would legalize marijuana, expunge criminal records DeSantis tops Crist, Fried in poll of Florida governor race Budowsky: Newsom soars while Trump, Abbott, DeSantis ratings lag MORE (D-Fla.) is running for governor.

Among the six who are retiring from public life, Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann Kirkpatrick Ariz. state senator who saved Gabby Giffords's life ends congressional bid due to COVID-19 surge Democrats fret over Trump-district retirements ahead of midterms Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin MORE (D-Ariz.), Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosIllinois Democrats propose new 'maximized' congressional map Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by the American Petroleum Institute — A warning shot on Biden's .5T plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden continues to grapple with Afghanistan chaos MORE (D-Ill.), Filemon Vela Filemon Bartolome VelaThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats stare down 'hell' week Don't let partisan politics impede Texas' economic recovery WHIP LIST: How House Democrats, Republicans say they'll vote on infrastructure bill MORE (D-Texas) and Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindNonprofit founder launches bid to replace Rep. Kind in Wisconsin Bottom line Wisconsin governor seeks to intervene in redistricting case MORE (D-Wis.) all hold relatively competitive seats — though all four districts are likely to change substantially in the decennial redistricting process.

Another nine Republicans have said they will not seek re-election, all but three of whom — Reps. Tom Reed Tom ReedThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble Fifth House Republican comes out in support of bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic leaders racing toward Monday infrastructure vote MORE (R-N.Y.), Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezEx-Trump aide sues Grisham over abuse allegations Juan Williams: GOP's assault on voting rights is the real fraud The Memo: Trump's Arizona embarrassment sharpens questions for GOP MORE (R-Ohio) and Kevin Brady Kevin Patrick BradyYellen confident of minimum global corporate tax passage in Congress 136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax Rift widens between business groups and House GOP MORE (R-Texas) — are running for other office. Reps. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksRepublicans' mantra should have been 'Stop the Spread' Watchdog group seeks ethics probe over McCarthy's Jan. 6 comments Jan. 6 panel seeks records of those involved in 'Stop the Steal' rally MORE (R-Ala.), Vicky Hartlzer (R-Mo.), Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongHartzler pulls in 6,000 for Missouri Senate bid with .65M on hand Former state senator jumps into Missouri congressional race Emboldened Trump takes aim at GOP foes MORE (R-Mo.) and Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddDemocrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue Veteran, author launches US Senate campaign in North Carolina Anti-Trump Republicans on the line in 2022 too MORE (R-N.C.) are running for U.S. Senate seats. Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinNY Democratic Party chair endorses Hochul bid for governor NY governor seeking to raise million ahead of next year's primary The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats return to disappointment on immigration MORE (R-N.Y.) is running for governor, and Rep. Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceRepublicans plow forward with election challenges Trump says Stacey Abrams 'might be better than existing governor' Kemp Trump stokes GOP tensions in Georgia MORE (R-Ga.) is running for Secretary of State.

A glut of open seats can make a bad political environment much worse for the party that suffers. In the Democratic wave of 2008, 12 of the 21 seats Republicans lost were held by incumbents who opted not to run again. Two years later, Republicans won 14 seats in which incumbent Democrats did not appear on the ballot. In 2018, 37 Republicans did not seek re-election — and Democrats won 13 of those seats.

Party committees work hard to minimize the number of retirees. Neither the DCCC nor the National Republican Congressional Committee would detail their outreach to potential retirees this year, but veterans of committees past said they would routinely set up monitoring systems, designating some members to keep tabs on colleagues and friends.

“We basically had a buddy system. We put together a list of everybody we suspected might be considering retirement, and we assigned a person to each one of those to have a frank conversation,” said former Rep. Martin Frost (D-Texas), who ran the DCCC in the late 1990s. “It is really important that people like [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, [Majority Leader Steny] Hoyer and [Majority Whip Jim] Clyburn, as well as other people in leadership, talk to anybody who might be considering retirement.”

While the parties convince their own members to stay, they also engage in the dark arts of encouraging members on the other side to quit. Party committees routinely hint that they will make life difficult for members who might have coasted to re-election in previous years.

This cycle, the NRCC spotlighted 27 Democrats they see as potential retirees. Some, like Bass and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSinema's no Manchin, no McCain and no maverick Ocasio-Cortez goes indoor skydiving for her birthday Democrats fret as longshot candidates pull money, attention MORE (D-N.Y.) and Bobby Scott Robert (Bobby) Cortez ScottWatchdog: 7 members of Congress allegedly failed to disclose stock trades Pressure builds on Democratic leadership over HBCU funding Democrats hit crunch time for passing Biden agenda MORE (D-Va.), hold safely Democratic seats. Others, like Reps. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyOn The Money — Progressives play hard ball on Biden budget plan Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Climate divides conservative Democrats in reconciliation push Jan. 6 panel to pursue criminal contempt referral for Bannon MORE (D-Fla.), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneClub for Growth squeezes front-line Democrats on reconciliation plan Biden meets with vulnerable House Democrats with agenda in limbo No deal: House delays infrastructure vote MORE (D-Iowa) and Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasDemocratic retirements could make a tough midterm year even worse Club for Growth squeezes front-line Democrats on reconciliation plan Gail Huff Brown, wife of Scott Brown, jumps into congressional race in New Hampshire MORE (D-N.H.), hold seats that are either competitive or could change substantially in redistricting.

Eight of the 27 on the list have already announced their departures.

“If vulnerable Democrats were smart, they’d retire now and save themselves the embarrassment of having to defend their toxic socialist agenda,” NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams said in an email.

A DCCC spokesman declined to comment on the record for this story.

So far, few members are rushing to the exits. But plenty of variables remain: If the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Democratic reconciliation package collapse, or if former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) loses his comeback bid, or if President Biden’s approval ratings flatten, members could stampede to the exits like buffalo spooked by thunder.

“People are wanting to stay and fight and hold the majority and grow,” Lapp said. “It’s when you get into the epic Republican retirement level [of 2006 and 2008] where they’re just running for the hills that on the Democratic side would be a problem.”

Even a friend’s departure can make another member reconsider his or her own future — Yarmuth said his close ally, Rep. Steve Cohen Stephen (Steve) Ira CohenPandora Papers prompt lawmakers to push for crackdown on financial 'enablers' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda Democratic civil war hits new heights MORE (D-Tenn.), was “agonizing” over whether to run for re-election, prompting Cohen to commit to another term.

“It tends to be like the flu,” Frost said. “If someone’s good friend and contemporary decides to retire, then maybe that person decides well maybe I should retire too.”