Democratic incumbents bolster fundraising advantage in key Senate races

Democratic senators waging tight reelection bids saw a windfall in fundraising in the third quarter of 2021, beefing up their war chests ahead of what are expected to be brutal fights to retain their seats.

Democratic incumbents in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire raised millions more than their top GOP opponents, according to Federal Election Commission reports filed Friday, establishing a cash advantage that will likely be key between now and next November.

Arizona Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyWarnock raises .5 million in third quarter Anti-Trump Republicans endorsing vulnerable Democrats to prevent GOP takeover Sinema trails potential primary challengers in progressive poll MORE (D), known for consistently raking in large fundraising hauls, took in over $8.1 million, finishing the first quarter with just over $13 million cash on hand. His two biggest Republican rivals, Thiel Foundation President Blake Masters and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, raised $1 million and over $560,000, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Georgia, Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockWarnock raises .5 million in third quarter Senate to vote next week on Freedom to Vote Act Herschel Walker calls off fundraiser with woman who had swastika in Twitter profile MORE took in one of the biggest hauls of the quarter with $9.5 million, finishing September with over $17.2 million in the bank. That far outpaces his top rival on the GOP side, former football star Herschel Walker, who raised over $3.7 million and entered October with just shy of $2.5 million cash on hand.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoWarnock raises .5 million in third quarter McConnell-aligned group targeting Kelly, Cortez Masto and Hassan with M ad campaign Democrats brace for tough election year in Nevada MORE brought in $3.2 million in the third quarter and had $8.3 million in the bank. In the GOP primary, former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who entered the race in mid-August, raised $1.4 million in six weeks, while veteran Sam Brown took in $1 million.

And in New Hampshire, Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanWarnock raises .5 million in third quarter McConnell-aligned group targeting Kelly, Cortez Masto and Hassan with M ad campaign Democrats urge federal agencies to address use of cryptocurrencies for ransomware payments MORE raised nearly $3 million and finished September with almost $6.5 million in the bank. Republican Don Bolduc raised shy of $60,000, but Republicans are hoping to push Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Republican candidates tack toward right on abortion Trump praises NH Senate candidate as Sununu weighs own bid MORE (R) into the race.

Those four races will be key to determining which party controls the Senate, which is currently divided at 50-50.

President Biden Joe BidenJill Biden campaigns for McAuliffe in Virginia Fill the Eastern District of Virginia Biden: Those who defy Jan. 6 subpoenas should be prosecuted MORE won all four states but was the first Democratic presidential nominee to do so in Arizona and Georgia since former President Clinton.

Democrats are also looking to go on offense in states like North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrMcConnell gets GOP wake-up call Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase End Citizens United, Let America Vote endorse Mandela Barnes, Cheri Beasley ahead of 2022 MORE (R-N.C.) and Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.) are retiring, and in Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonMost Senate Republicans don't want to see Trump run again Hillicon Valley — Presented by American Edge Project — TSA to issue cybersecurity directives to secure rail, aviation sectors Bill requiring companies report cyber incidents moves forward in the Senate MORE (R-Wis.) has yet to announce if he’ll run for reelection.