Trump pushing ex-Rep. Duffy to run for Wisconsin governor

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump criticizes Justice for restoring McCabe's benefits Biden: Those who defy Jan. 6 subpoenas should be prosecuted Hillicon Valley — Presented by LookingGlass — Hackers are making big money MORE said on Saturday that he was trying to persuade former Rep. Sean Duffy Sean DuffyFox News signs book deal with HarperCollins First lady's press secretary calls on Rachel Campos Duffy, Fox News to apologize for host's comments Wisconsin GOP quietly prepares Ron Johnson backup plans MORE (R-Wis.) to enter Wisconsin’s 2022 gubernatorial race.

“Working hard to get very popular and capable Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for Governor. He would be fantastic!” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

Duffy, 50, served four terms in the House before deciding to resign in 2019 and not run for reelection to a fifth term in 2020.

While in Congress, he was a frequent presence on cable news. His wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, is also a well-known conservative voice on cable who is a contributor to Fox News. Both initially made names for themselves on MTV's "The Real World."

Both have spoken up for Trump in the past, and Trump was ebullient in singing their praises in his missive to supporters and the media.

“A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable. His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people. Run Sean, Run! (A little spin-off on the great Herschel Walker),” Trump said, referring to the former football star he endorsed early last month in Georgia's Senate race.

When Duffy resigned, he explained that he was stepping down after learning that his ninth child had a heart condition. Previously, he served for eight years as a district attorney, and he won the speed-climbing competition in the Lumberjack World Championships twice, according to CNN.

Among the Republicans already running in the governor’s race are former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who announced her bid last month. She served as state lieutenant governor under former Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wis.) from 2011 to 2019.

If Duffy enters the race, Trump’s endorsement could be an important boost given that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversNonprofit founder launches bid to replace Rep. Kind in Wisconsin Wisconsin governor apologizes for indigenous boarding schools 'Woke,' 'multiculturalism,' 'equity': Wisconsin GOP proposes banning words from schools MORE (D) narrowly won the 2018 gubernatorial race by a margin of 1 point. As of early October, Cook Political Reports rated the Wisconsin gubernatorial race as “lean Democrat.”

Trump won Wisconsin in the 2016 presidential race before losing it in 2020.