Harris to campaign with McAuliffe in Virginia

Vice President Harris will campaign with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Prince William County on Thursday in an effort to mobilize voters.

Harris held a fundraiser for McAuliffe last month.

The vice president is the latest high-profile surrogate to hit the campaign trail with McAuliffe in the run-up to Election Day on Nov. 2.

McAuliffe appeared with first lady Jill Biden Jill BidenAbrams targets Black churchgoers during campaign stops for McAuliffe in Virginia Virginia race looms as dark cloud over Biden's agenda Jill Biden campaigns for McAuliffe in Virginia MORE in Richmond for a rally on Friday. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned with McAuliffe in Norfolk and Northern Virginia on Sunday, while Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance BottomsMcAuliffe, Youngkin in dead heat: poll McAuliffe brings in big guns as Democratic worries grow over Virginia Everytown recruiting gun violence survivors to run for office MORE hosted a get-out-the-vote event in Richmond. McAuliffe is also slated to campaign with former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaAbrams targets Black churchgoers during campaign stops for McAuliffe in Virginia Virginia race looms as dark cloud over Biden's agenda The root of Joe Biden's troubles MORE in Richmond on Saturday.

The influx of surrogates hitting the campaign trail for McAuliffe comes as polls show a razor-thin race between McAuliffe and his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin. A Fox News poll released last week showed McAuliffe with 51 percent support from likely voters, while Youngkin had 46 percent support. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up."

Harris's campaign appearance with McAuliffe comes as the former governor has taken a tougher stance with Democrats in Washington. Last week, McAuliffe repeatedly called on Republicans and Democrats to come together amid haggling over the Democrats' mammoth reconciliation package, saying in a press call on Thursday he was “frustrated” over the process.