Michele Fiore announces campaign for Nevada governor

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore (R) announced on Tuesday she is running for Nevada governor.

“My name is Michele Fiore. I'm running for Governor of Nevada. We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting,” Fiore tweeted with her campaign announcement video.

My name is Michele Fiore. I'm running for Governor of Nevada. We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting. Join the fight: https://t.co/k9QWQjPn6v pic.twitter.com/JuKbwZeXCg — Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) October 19, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Fiore shows a truck with a “Trump 2024” sticker and pulls out a gun to introduce her “three-shot plan.”

The plan is to ban vaccine mandates, ban critical race theory and stop voter fraud.

“I’ve spent my whole life fighting the establishment,” Fiore says in her campaign launch video. “We need outsiders, fighters, not the same old boring, moderate, compromise blue-blazer politicians.”

Fiore entered the national spotlight in 2015 when she, as an assemblywoman, shared a family Christmas photo with most of the family members holding guns.

Fiore served in Nevada’s Assembly from 2012 to 2016 and was elected Nevada’s Republican National committeewoman in 2020.

She was also known for her support of ranchers who staged armed standoffs with federal agents in 2014 and 2016, The Associated Press reported.

The AP also reported that the FBI is currently investigating her campaign finance records.

Fiore joins six other Republicans who are looking to oust Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Steve SisolakNevada governor Sisolak injured in car accident, released from hospital Democrats brace for tough election year in Nevada Democratic poll finds Cortez Masto leading Laxalt by 4 points in Nevada Senate race MORE in the 2022 election in Nevada.