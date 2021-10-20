Biden, Trump tied in potential 2024 matchup: poll

President Biden Joe BidenWhite House: Window for finalizing sweeping budget package 'closing' Jayapal says tuition-free community college 'probably won't' be in spending plan Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Bannon in contempt MORE and former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump defends indicted GOP congressman House to vote Thursday on holding Bannon in contempt Youngkin calls for investigation into Loudoun County School Board amid sexual assault allegations MORE are tied in a potential head-to-head matchup in 2024, according to a new Grinnell College National Poll released Wednesday.

Biden and Trump each won the support of 40 percent of likely voters surveyed, and 14 percent said they would vote for “someone else.” Another 1 percent said they would not vote, and 4 percent said they were not sure.

Both candidates racked up support from their own parties, with Biden winning 87 percent of Democrats and Trump winning 80 percent of Republicans. They also won 100 percent of the voters who voted for them in 2020.

Neither person has formally announced their 2024 ambitions, but Biden has not given any signals that he plans on stopping at one term and Trump has given increasingly strong indications that he plans on making a third White House bid in 2024.

Trump has crisscrossed the map as the 2022 cycle heats up, including a stop earlier this month in the crucial caucus state of Iowa. He’s also handed out endorsements to a slate of candidates, including for candidates running against Republicans who are perceived to be critical of him.

Republicans have said they see Biden as being particularly vulnerable, despite it being three years before he’ll run for reelection.

The ongoing health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a sluggish economy and the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan have the GOP smelling blood both in the 2022 midterms and in the 2024 presidential race.

Should Trump decide not to run, a slew of Republicans is viewed as gearing up to make a bid for the 2024 GOP nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisNearly 80 percent of Republicans want to see Trump run in 2024: poll Miami private school orders vaccinated students to stay at home for 30 days as 'precautionary measure' Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo announces bid to be Florida's first Latina governor MORE, former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceNearly 80 percent of Republicans want to see Trump run in 2024: poll Why is Trump undermining his administration's historic China policies? Replace Kamala Harris with William Shatner to get kids excited about space exploration MORE, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoWhy is Trump undermining his administration's historic China policies? Keeping the world's focus on cyber State Department watchdog probing whether Trump aides took gifts meant for foreign officials MORE and more.

The Grinnell College National Poll, which was conducted for Grinnell College by Selzer & Company, surveyed 735 likely voters from Oct. 13-17 and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.