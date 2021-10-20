Black Hawk pilot shot down in Somalia jumps into Alabama Senate race

A Black Hawk pilot who was shot down in Somalia announced Tuesday he is running for an Alabama Senate seat.

Mike Durant, a former Army aviator, announced his candidacy with a video titled “God Made a Soldier,” explaining his service to the country and his work as a businessman after his military service.

Durant’s helicopter was shot down during Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993. He was then held captive for 11 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant, who describes himself as a “Pro-Trump conservative Republican,” moved to Alabama after retiring from more than two decades with the Army and started an engineering and service company.

In his statement, Durant declared himself against vaccine mandates, anti-abortion and pro-second amendment.

“The career politicians have ruined this country, and their leader Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House: Window for finalizing sweeping budget package 'closing' Jayapal says tuition-free community college 'probably won't' be in spending plan Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Bannon in contempt MORE is pushing us to the brink,” Durant said. “Between ridiculous vaccine mandates, trillions in spending, and constant assaults on innocent life and the 2nd Amendment, it’s clear that we need to mobilize people from outside of politics to step forward and serve.”

“President Trump Donald TrumpTrump defends indicted GOP congressman House to vote Thursday on holding Bannon in contempt Youngkin calls for investigation into Loudoun County School Board amid sexual assault allegations MORE showed us what’s possible when outsiders step forward and take on the insiders and the politicians. I’ve spent my life either in service to my nation or focused on growing a successful business in Alabama. I’m not going to sit idly by while Joe Biden and the career politicians wreck the country I love. I’m signing up for one more tour of duty. I’m running for U.S. Senate,” he added.

Durant is running to take over Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbySenate Democrats ditch Hyde amendment for first time in decades Senate Democrats unveil remaining spending bills, teeing up clash with Republicans Democratic appropriations bills would increase environmental funding by B MORE’s (R) seat, who is planning on retiring next year.

Durant is facing multiple other Republican candidates in a primary that is set to be held on May 24.

Former President Trump has already endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksDemocratic retirements could make a tough midterm year even worse Republicans' mantra should have been 'Stop the Spread' Watchdog group seeks ethics probe over McCarthy's Jan. 6 comments MORE’s (R-Ala.) for the Senate seat.