Republican holds 11-point lead in Ohio race to replace Stivers: poll

Republican Mike Carey holds an 11-point lead over state Rep. Allison Russo (D) in a poll of the race to replace former Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversTrump asks if Rand Paul has 'learned lesson' on endorsements Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries Trump-backed Mike Carey wins GOP primary in Ohio special election MORE (R), who resigned in May after holding the seat for a decade.

The Tuesday survey from Emerson College-NBC4 shows Carey has 50 percent support among voters, while Russo receives 38.9 percent.

Eleven percent of voters are still undecided two weeks before the vote, but among those, 59.3 percent say they are leaning toward Carey, with only 40.7 percent leaning toward Russo.

On the same day the poll was released, Carey was seen in a promotional video with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyFixing Congress requires fixing how it legislates Schiff: McCarthy 'will do whatever Trump tells him' if GOP wins back House House GOP campaign arm raises .8 million in third quarter MORE (R-Calif.).

“We need a fighter like Mike in Congress to stand up to the Democrats’ socialist agenda and get our country back on track,” McCarthy said.

“Listen, I’m honored to have your support. Let’s send a message on Nov. 2 that the people of the 15th District are ready to make sure Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhite House: Window for finalizing sweeping budget package 'closing' Emanuel to take hot seat in Senate confirmation hearing Fixing Congress requires fixing how it legislates MORE’s days as Speaker are numbered,” Carey said in the video.

Thank you @GOPLeader for joining me in #OH15 today. It is an honor to have your support.



On November 2, let’s send a message that Nancy Pelosi’s days as Speaker are numbered! #FirePelosi pic.twitter.com/GGA4rdxHqn — Carey For Congress (@MikeCareyOH15) October 19, 2021

The poll was conducted from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 and surveyed 445 voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.6 percentage points