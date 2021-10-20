Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe rolled out a new ad featuring former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaEmanuel to take hot seat in Senate confirmation hearing Public officials are under physical and digital siege We must protect and support our health care safety net MORE on Wednesday ahead of the pair's campaign appearance this weekend in Richmond.

The Hill was the first outlet to see the 30-second ad, titled "Our Values."

"Virginia, you have a lot of responsibility this year. Not only are you choosing your next governor, but you’re also making a statement about what direction we’re headed in as a country," Obama says in the ad. "I know Terry McAuliffe and I can tell you as governor no one worked harder for their state."

The former president goes on to tout McAuliffe's stances on voting rights, climate change, and abortion.

"So make sure you vote and join me in supporting Terry McAuliffe," Obama says.

The ad comes before McAuliffe and Obama hit the trail on Saturday in Richmond in an effort to mobilize Democratic voters in the commonwealth. Obama is seen as one of the most popular national Democrats and is known for telling crowds, "don't boo, vote."

Polls show a tight race between McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin. A Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday showed the race tied at 46 percent among registered Virginia voters. On top of that, Youngkin leads with independent voters 48 to 39 percent. The poll also showed Republicans leading Democrats on enthusiasm, with 49 percent of Republican voters saying they are more enthusiastic than usual to vote in the election compared to 26 percent of Democrats.

But Democrats hope Obama's involvement in the race, along with other high-profile Democratic surrogates like Vice President Harris and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams will help galvanize the state's Democratic base.

Abrams campaigned with McAuliffe on Sunday in Norfolk and Northern Virginia, while Harris is set to campaign with him on Thursday in Prince William County.