Biden approval rating dips below 40 percent in North Carolina: poll

President Biden Joe BidenBiden: Democrats' spending plan is 'a bigger darn deal' than Obamacare Biden says he's open to altering, eliminating filibuster to advance voting rights Biden: Comment that DOJ should prosecute those who defy subpoenas 'not appropriate' MORE’s approval rating has dipped below 40 percent in North Carolina with people's impressions of his overall performance and handling of the economy taking a hit.

The poll, sponsored by the conservative John Locke Foundation, found Biden has an approval rating of 38 percent in North Carolina, with 56 percent of likely voters not approving of his job performance, The Richmond Observer reported.

Biden’s handling of the pandemic and economy saw a 55 percent disapproval rating and 63 percent of the respondents said the economy is getting worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D) rating has also dropped with 46 percent approving and 46 percent disapproving of the job he's doing in office.

“There is a correlation between Biden and Cooper’s approval ratings, but the governor is faring better than the president,” Donald Bryson, president of the group who sponsored the poll, said, according to the local outlet.

“However, the cracks in Cooper’s armor are issue-specific, and he is five points underwater on his handling of the economy. That has to be top of mind for many people who go to the grocery store and see empty shelves and face vaccine mandates at work,” he added.

North Carolina is seen as a key state coming up in the 2022 midterm elections. Poll numbers on a generic ballot found 50 percent of respondents would vote for Republicans if the 2022 elections happened today for the legislature while 43 percent would vote Democrat.

“I don’t recall seeing Republicans with this type of generic lead, and Republicans having a generic ballot lead is rare anyway due to the voter registration advantage that Democrats have held historically,” said Bryson.

Those who identify as liberals still give Biden and Cooper overwhelming support at 80 percent.

The North Carolina poll lines up with a Gallup poll released Friday that says Biden has a 42 percent approval rating nationwide.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, surveying 600 likely general election voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.