McAuliffe, Youngkin tied in Virginia governor race: poll

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are locked in a tied race nearly one week out from Virginia's gubernatorial election, according to a poll released on Monday.

The survey from the Republican polling firm Cygnal shows McAuliffe and Youngkin tied at 48.3 percent support each among likely voters in Virginia eight days from Election Day. The poll showed Republicans leading Democrats on the generic General Assembly ballot, 48.7 percent to 47.9 percent, within its margin of error.

The poll also showed relatively high unfavorable ratings in Virginia for President Biden Joe BidenRand Paul calls for Fauci's firing over 'lack of judgment' Dems look to keep tax on billionaires in spending bill Six big off-year elections you might be missing MORE, who is watching this race ahead of next year's midterm elections. Fifty percent of likely voters said they had an unfavorable view of the president, while 48 percent said they had a favorable view of him. McAuliffe, who comes from Biden's wing of the Democratic Party, has tied himself to the president since the beginning of the campaign. Biden will campaign with McAuliffe on Tuesday in Arlington, Va.

Down the ballot, Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Hala Ayala narrowly leads her Republican counterpart, Winsome Sears, 47.1 percent to 46.8 percent. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) also led GOP opponent Jason Miyares, 47.6 percent to 46.6 percent.

On the generic General Assembly ballot, Republicans led Democrats by just 1 percentage point. All 100 seats in the state's House of Delegates, where Democrats currently hold a 10-seat majority, are up for grabs.

The new Cygnal polling is reflective of some of the Virginia gubernatorial race's most recent surveys. Last week, a Monmouth University poll showed McAuliffe and Youngkin tied at 46 percent each. The non-partisan Cook Political Report has rated the race as a "toss-up."

The latest findings come as the race enters its final stretch with both candidates barnstorming the state. McAuliffe and Youngkin were both out in force over the weekend, with President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaEx-Saudi official says he was targeted by a hit team after fleeing to Canada Republican spin on Biden is off the mark Yellen expects inflation to return to normal levels next year MORE stumping for McAuliffe in Richmond and Youngkin holding a rally nearby.

The Cygnal poll was conducted on Oct. 19-21 among 816 2021 general election voters. The poll's margin of error is 3.43 percentage points.