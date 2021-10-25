Thune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race

Senate Minority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneDemocratic frustration with Sinema rises Senate Republicans raise concerns about TSA cyber directives for rail, aviation Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks MORE (R-S.D.) on Monday endorsed Herschel Walker’s bid to oust Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockWill Trump choose megalomania over country? Senate Democrats call for diversity among new Federal Reserve Bank presidents On The Money — Democrats eye tough choices as deadline looms MORE (D-Ga.) in the latest sign that GOP leaders are warming up to the former football star’s Georgia Senate campaign.

“I am proud to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia,” said Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican leader. “Herschel Walker is a fighter, a uniter, and a proven winner with the ability to bring Republicans together to win in November.”

Thune is the fifth Republican senator to throw his support behind Walker and the first member of Senate GOP leadership to do so. Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyState watchdog to launch review of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal Juan Williams: Trump's toxicity fuels fear of violence Pentagon, State Department square off on Afghanistan accountability MORE (R-Mo.), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesSenate GOP signals they'll help bail out Biden's Fed chair Senate GOP seeks bipartisan panel to investigate Afghanistan withdrawal Warren, Daines introduce bill honoring 13 killed in Kabul attack MORE (Mont.), Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallVaccine 'resisters' are a real problem Defund the vaccine mandate Biden presses companies to get ahead of vaccine mandate MORE (Kans.) and Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamPennsylvania Republican becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case in Congress McCain: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner had 'no goddamn business' attending father's funeral Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough case MORE (S.C.) have already endorsed Walker in the race to unseat Warnock.

Walker announced his campaign in August after months of encouragement from former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpSix big off-year elections you might be missing Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Banks for misgendering trans health official Meghan McCain to Trump: 'Thanks for the publicity' MORE.

Republican leaders in Washington were at first wary of the former NFL star’s Senate bid, given his lack of political experience and revelations of a turbulent past. But those concerns have largely subsided, and party leaders now see Walker as their best bet to defeat Warnock next year.

The Georgia Senate race is among the most closely watched contests of the 2022 midterm cycle. Warnock flipped the seat previously held by former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWill Trump choose megalomania over country? I voted for Trump in 2020 — he proved to be the ultimate RINO in 2021 Draft Georgia congressional lines target McBath, shore up Bourdeaux MORE (R-Ga.) in a runoff election earlier this year, just two months after President Biden Joe BidenRand Paul calls for Fauci's firing over 'lack of judgment' Dems look to keep tax on billionaires in spending bill Six big off-year elections you might be missing MORE became the first Democratic presidential candidate in nearly 30 years to win the state.

Warnock’s victory, along with that of Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffWill Trump choose megalomania over country? How 'Buy American', other pro-US policies can help advocates pass ambitious climate policies Democrats jostle over health care priorities for scaled-back package MORE (D-Ga.) in a separate runoff election, helped hand Democrats control of the Senate. But the 2022 Georgia Senate race is a key offensive opportunity for Republicans, who are hoping to recapture the Senate majority next year.