Rep. Brown to run for Maryland attorney general

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) on Monday said that he will run for Maryland Attorney General in 2022, the latest Democratic member of Congress to say he will give up his seat for another office.

In a video announcement, Brown called himself a “champion for progress.”

“Sure, we’ve made progress over the years, but too many barriers exist for too many Marylanders, from health care and housing to the environment and education, to workplaces, policing and the criminal justice system,” Brown says. “I’m running for attorney general to dismantle those barriers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown is seeking to replace Brian Frosh (D), a two-term incumbent who said last week he would retire in 2022.

A former member of Maryland’s General Assembly, Brown had considered running for attorney general in 2006, soon after he returned from serving in Iraq in the Army. Instead, he accepted an offer from then-Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley (D) to run for lieutenant governor.

After two terms as the state’s number two, Brown ran for governor himself. He lost that race to Larry Hogan (R) by a five-point margin.

Brown’s political comeback started in 2016 when he won an open seat in Congress covering Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties. He served as vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

His seat in the House is likely to remain in Democratic hands. The district gave President Biden Joe BidenRand Paul calls for Fauci's firing over 'lack of judgment' Dems look to keep tax on billionaires in spending bill Six big off-year elections you might be missing MORE 79 percent of the vote in 2020, the highest share of any district in solid-blue Maryland. Glenn Ivey (D), the former Prince George’s County state’s attorney who challenged Brown in the 2016 Democratic primary, has already said he will run again.

Brown is the 14th Democratic member of Congress to say he will quit at the end of his current term, and the sixth to announce a run for a different office. Three Democrats — Reps. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsSenate GOP campaign arm outraises Democratic counterpart in September Two senior House Democrats to retire Democratic retirements could make a tough midterm year even worse MORE (D-Fla.), Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanPennsylvania Republican becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case in Congress Ohio Democrat calls Vance an 'ass----' over Baldwin tweet Two senior House Democrats to retire MORE (D-Ohio) and Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) — are running for U.S. Senate seats. Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristDemocrats scramble to reach deal on taxes Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo announces bid to be Florida's first Latina governor Democratic retirements could make a tough midterm year even worse MORE (D-Fla.) is running for governor, and Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassDemocratic retirements could make a tough midterm year even worse First senator formally endorses Bass in LA mayoral bid Bass receives endorsement from EMILY's List MORE (D-Calif.) is running for mayor of Los Angeles.