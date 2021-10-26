McAuliffe, Youngkin rake in large sums in final weeks of campaign

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin raked in large sums of cash in the final weeks of Virginia's gubernatorial campaign, according to recently released campaign finance reports.

Youngkin's campaign brought in $15.4 million in the first three weeks of October, including a self loan of $3.5 million.

His campaign spent $11 million during that period and has $7.8 million left in the bank for the final stretch of the campaign.

McAuliffe's campaign said Monday it raked in $12.9 million from 85,000 individual donors, bringing his fundraising total for the entire campaign to $58 million.

The fundraising data comes as ahead of the home stretch of their campaigns, with polls showing a virtually tied race.

A Suffolk University poll released on Tuesday showed 46 percent of likely Virginia voters backing McAuliffe, while Youngkin was close behind at 45 percent support. McAuliffe's lead was well within the poll's four-point margin of error.

Meanwhile, a separate Emerson College/Nexstar Media poll released on Tuesday showed the race tied at 48 percent. The non-partisan Cook Political Report has rated the race as a "toss-up."

Outside advocacy groups have also infiltrated the race pouring in money to support McAuliffe and Youngkin. Democrats and Republicans are viewing the race as a bellwether ahead of next year's midterm elections. The race has also been viewed by many as a referendum on President Biden's first year in office, and the president will appear with McAuliffe in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday in an effort to drum up Democratic enthusiasm.