Kansas City planning bid to host next Republican National Convention

Kansas City intends to put in a bid to host the Republican National Convention in 2024 amid early jockeying to host the dueling political confabs.

Morgan Said, a spokeswoman for Mayor Quinton Lucas (D). confirmed to The Kansas City Star the plans to put in a bid, adding that a delegation from Missouri traveled to Washington Tuesday to explore the prospect, and that city officials were approached by the Republican National Committee.

Said did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Hill.

The deadline for the city to place a formal bid is Dec. 1.

Kansas City last hosted the GOP convention in 1976 when then-President Gerald Ford was nominated for the presidency before losing to Jimmy Carter. It lost out on a bid to host the convention in 2016, which Cleveland ultimately hosted.

The coronavirus pandemic rejiggered both parties’ convention plans last year. Democrats ultimately held a scaled down event in Milwaukee, while Republicans held some events as part of the convention in Charlotte, N.C. and Washington.