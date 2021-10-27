McConnell backs Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellManchin backs raising debt ceiling with reconciliation if GOP balks Biden needs to be both Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside Billionaire tax gains momentum MORE (R-Ky.) waded into the Georgia Senate race on Wednesday, endorsing former football star Herschel Walker for the GOP nomination to take on Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockWarnock planning memoir for June release 5 sticking points holding back Democrats' spending package Democrats face critical 72 hours MORE (D-Ga.) next year.

“I am happy to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia,” McConnell said in a statement. “Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator Warnock, and help us take back the Senate. I look forward to working with Herschel in Washington to get the job done.”

McConnell’s endorsement came two days after the No. 2 Senate Republican, Minority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneThune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race Democratic frustration with Sinema rises Senate Republicans raise concerns about TSA cyber directives for rail, aviation MORE (R-S.D.), announced his support for Walker.

So far, four other Senate Republicans have endorsed Walker’s campaign: Sens. Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleySenate confirms four Biden ambassadors after delay Thune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race State watchdog to launch review of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal MORE (Mo.), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesThune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race This week: Democrats aim to unlock Biden economic, infrastructure package Senate GOP signals they'll help bail out Biden's Fed chair MORE (Mont.), Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallThune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race Vaccine 'resisters' are a real problem Defund the vaccine mandate MORE (Kan.) and Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race Pennsylvania Republican becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case in Congress McCain: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner had 'no goddamn business' attending father's funeral MORE (S.C.).

Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia who had a lengthy NFL career, entered the Georgia Senate race in August after months of prodding by former President Trump Donald TrumpJan. 6 panel plans to subpoena Trump lawyer who advised on how to overturn election Texans chairman apologizes for 'China virus' remark Biden invokes Trump in bid to boost McAuliffe ahead of Election Day MORE. Since then, he’s shot to the front of the pack of Republicans running to take on Warnock in 2022.

Walker’s entrance into the Georgia Senate race at first worried some Republican leaders, who feared that his political inexperience, as well allegations of an erratic past, could haunt his campaign and jeopardize the GOP’s chances of recapturing control of the Senate next year.

But many Republicans have come around in recent months, believing that Walker offers them their best chance of ousting Warnock next year.

The Georgia Senate race is among the closest-watched and most competitive of the 2022 midterm cycle. Warnock won his seat earlier this year in a hard-fought runoff election against former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWarnock planning memoir for June release Thune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race Will Trump choose megalomania over country? MORE (R-Ga.).

That win, combined with Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon Ossoff5 sticking points holding back Democrats' spending package Manchin shutting down Sanders on Medicare expansion Thune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race MORE’s (D-Ga.) victory in a separate runoff against former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueWill Trump choose megalomania over country? I voted for Trump in 2020 — he proved to be the ultimate RINO in 2021 Draft Georgia congressional lines target McBath, shore up Bourdeaux MORE (R-Ga.), helped Democrats clinch their narrow majority in the Senate.