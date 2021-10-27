Trump to attend World Series Game 4 in Atlanta

Former President Trump Donald TrumpJan. 6 panel plans to subpoena Trump lawyer who advised on how to overturn election Texans chairman apologizes for 'China virus' remark Biden invokes Trump in bid to boost McAuliffe ahead of Election Day MORE will attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to a source familiar with his plans.

The appearance at the game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will mark a rare appearance for Trump, who is not often seen in public outside his signature rallies.

The visit to Atlanta comes after the city was passed over by Major League Baseball to host the All-Star Game over the summer following the state government's enactment of tight voting restrictions, which drew a wave of backlash from Democrats and businesses.

After the decision to move the summer game to Colorado, the former president called for a boycott of Major League Baseball.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections,” Trump said in April. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections.”

The former president was loudly booed when he attended Game 5 of last year's World Series in Washington, D.C.

Trump, who was sitting in the stands with members of the House and Senate, drew boos and chants of "Lock him up!" when he was shown on the scoreboard at Nationals Park, a chant that echoed the "Lock her up!" chant directed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe real reason Biden is going to the COP26 climate summit Super PACs release ad campaign hitting Vance over past comments on Trump I voted for Trump in 2020 — he proved to be the ultimate RINO in 2021 MORE that was often heard at Trump's rallies in 2016.

While the president may be hoping for a more receptive crowd in Georgia, which overall is more conservative than Washington, D.C., he lost Fulton County, which is home to most of Atlanta, by about 47 points in 2020.