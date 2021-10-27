Jumaane Williams makes run for New York governor official

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams made his bid to be New York's governor official on Wednesday, filing paperwork to enter next year's race, Bloomberg reported, citing state campaign filings.

The official filing by Williams, who previously served as a New York City councilman for 10 years, comes after an exploratory committee was launched in September, according to The New York Times.

Bloomberg noted that Williams is the only Democrat who has officially announced that he will be challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulNY, NJ issue states of emergency ahead of nor'easter The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - Biden makes his pitch as tax questions mount Hochul gets early boost as NY gubernatorial race takes shape MORE (D), though several news outlets have reported that New York state Attorney General Letitia James (D) will soon announce she is entering the race.

“Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor’s race,” Kimberly Peeler-Allen, an adviser to James, said in a statement, according to the newspaper. “She will be announcing it in the coming days.”

Earlier this month, the Times reported that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNYPD union sues city over vaccine mandate The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - Biden makes his pitch as tax questions mount Hochul gets early boost as NY gubernatorial race takes shape MORE (D) had been reaching out to people privately about a possible bid. Term limits prevent de Blasio from seeking another term as mayor.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.) is also reportedly thinking about entering the race, according to the newspaper.

If James enters the governor’s race in New York, Hochul would be squaring off with the New York official whose investigative report led to the resignation of Hochul’s predecessor, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - Biden makes his pitch as tax questions mount Hochul gets early boost as NY gubernatorial race takes shape EMILY's List announces early endorsement of Hochul MORE (D).

The Hill has reached out to an adviser for James’s campaign and Williams’s campaign for comment.