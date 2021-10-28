NY attorney general planning to run for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is planning to run for governor after capping off weeks of speculation, multiple news outlets reported.

CNBC reported in mid-September that James had been meeting privately with supporters and advisers about the possibility of a run for New York governor in an attempt to determine if she would be able to get the backing of previous supporters and donors if she launched a campaign.

However, that speculation now appears to be answered with an announcement to come as early as Thursday, The New York Times reported, citing six Democratic leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

If James announces a New York gubernatorial bid, she would be squaring off with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulJumaane Williams makes run for New York governor official NY, NJ issue states of emergency ahead of nor'easter The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - Biden makes his pitch as tax questions mount MORE (D) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (D). Williams made his bid for New York governor official after filing paperwork this week to enter the race.

Hochul announced in mid-September when she was still lieutenant governor that she would be running for governor in 2022.

Several other Democrats, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNYC firefighters union leader tells unvaccinated members to defy mandate Jumaane Williams makes run for New York governor official Judge says NYC public employee vaccine mandate can take effect MORE (D) and Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.) are reportedly still considering entering the race. De Blasio, who cannot seek another run as New York City mayor due to term limits, had reportedly reached out privately to some people about a possible gubernatorial bid.

An announcement by James to enter the gubernatorial race is sure to make the race more competitive as James’s profile has continued to grow, given some of the high-profile cases she has taken on as attorney general.

A report initiated by James found that multiple women alleged they were sexually harassed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoJumaane Williams makes run for New York governor official Katie Couric: CNN shouldn't have let Chris Cuomo 'yuk it up' with brother Andrew during pandemic State Department issues first US passport with X gender marker MORE (D) ending in the resignation of the high-profile governor in August and opening the door for Hochul to become the first female governor for New York.

The Hill has reached out to an adviser for James for comment.