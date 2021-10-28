Clyburn to rally support for McAuliffe in Virginia

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) will campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia this week as Democrats in the Old Dominion seek to close the enthusiasm gap with Republicans ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Clyburn will campaign throughout the commonwealth over the weekend, which will include appearances with McAuliffe, according to Clyburn's political adviser Antjuan Seawright. The Hill was the first outlet to report on the news of the majority whip's visit.

The veteran South Carolina lawmaker is a proven asset to Democrats and has been especially effective in turning out Black voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clyburn was credited with turning the tide for President Biden Joe BidenBiden to meet House Dems before Europe trip: report 21 House Democrats call for removing IRS bank reporting proposal from spending bill Overnight Health Care — Presented by Altria — Vulnerable House Dems push drug pricing plan MORE in the 2020 Democratic primary when he galvanized Black voters in South Carolina and across much of the country to support the then-candidate. Earlier this year, Clyburn endorsed and campaigned for Shontel Brown in the Democratic primary for Ohio's 11th House District. Brown later defeated progressive Nina Turner in the Democratic contest.

Clyburn's visit to Virginia comes as numerous polls show McAuliffe deadlocked with his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin, with Democrats saying the commonwealth's Black vote will play a pivotal role on Tuesday. Former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden's finishing what Obama started with early learning Cotton tells Garland: 'Thank God you're not on the Supreme Court' Budowsky: Vote for Terry McAuliffe: The midterms have begun MORE and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams have already made stops with McAuliffe. Additionally, McAuliffe kicked off the first of many "Souls to the Polls" efforts earlier this month to bring Black worshipers out to the polls to vote early. Clyburn will visit churches on Sunday.

McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, has touted his own support within the Black community, pointing to campaign co-chairs Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D), House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D). Polls also show McAuliffe leading with the constituency as well. A Suffolk University poll released this week showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin with Black voters 81 percent to 8 percent.

However, Youngkin has also worked to make a play for Black voters.

“Terry McAuliffe failed to deliver for the Black community as governor — losing their support — and now he is desperately trying to regain their trust,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter told The Associated Press earlier this month.