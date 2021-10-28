Trump to hold tele-rally for Youngkin on eve of Virginia election

Former President Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Defense & National Security — Presented by Boeing — Milley warns of 'Sputnik moment' for China WSJ publishes letter from Trump continuing to allege voter fraud in PA Oath Keeper who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 runs for New Jersey State Assembly MORE will hold a tele-rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday, according to a source close to Trump.

The source told The Hill that more details on the rally will be released on Monday or sooner. Bloomberg was the first outlet to report on the news of the rally on Thursday.

The development comes after Trump teased a possible visit to Virginia on Wednesday, releasing a short statement reading, "Chanting, 'We love Trump' in Arlington, Va. Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!"

Trump's spokesman Taylor Budowich then tweeted that Trump was looking forward to being back in Virginia but didn't release any additional details.

"Virginia loves President Donald J. Trump and his MAGA movement will be delivering a major victory to Trump-endorsed businessman Glenn Youngkin," Bodowich tweeted. "President Trump looks forward to being back in Virginia! Details will be released when appropriate."

The Washington Post later reported that Trump would not be visiting Virginia ahead of Election Day.

Youngkin has kept an arm's distance from Trump, saying that he is “honored” to receive his endorsement, while not campaigning with him in person.

Trump lost Virginia in the 2016 and 2020 elections and is generally viewed as unpopular in the state.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and his allies have invoked Trump regularly during the campaign, trying to tie him to Youngkin.

McAuliffe reacted to news of the rally in a statement on Thursday.

“It’s confirmed: on Monday, Donald Trump is showing up to support Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin’s entire campaign has been a full embrace of Donald Trump’s dangerous extremism: divisive culture wars, racist dog whistles and bigotry,” McAuliffe said.

The Hill has reached out to Youngkin’s campaign for comment.

Youngkin told reporters at a campaign stop on Thursday that Trump was not coming to the state.

“He’s not coming. And in fact, we’re campaigning as Virginians in Virginia with Virginians. And we’ve got another four days left on our bus tour and then we’ve gotta fly around and then we’ve gotta vote,” Youngkin said.