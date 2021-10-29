McAuliffe, Youngkin release closing ads ahead of Virginia election

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin released their closing ads on Friday.

The two 30-second ads come four days before Election Day in Virginia on Tuesday. Youngkin's ad, titled "Our Moment," zeroes in on the three main pillars of Youngkin's campaign message: law enforcement, education and the economy. In the ad, Youngkin echoes his previous messages that he is a political outsider and the campaign is a movement.

"For too long we’ve been told by the same career politicians that more government control is the answer, but this election isn’t about them, it’s about us," Youngkin says in the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAuliffe's ad, titled "Ideas," touts the former governor's track record leading Virginia through "good ideas." McAuliffe warns that Youngkin will take Virginia backward, though he does not mention his opponent by name.

"There are those who want to take us back," McAuliffe says. "They’re looking to cut money from public education and eliminate a woman’s right to choose. We cannot let that happen."

Ads have flooded Virginia airwaves over the past month as Democrats and Republicans look to get the upper hand in the race, which is seen as a bellwether going into the 2022 midterm elections.

The closing messages come as the Virginia gubernatorial campaign enters its final days. McAuliffe is slated to campaign with Vice President Harris on Friday and with House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) this weekend. Youngkin also has a number of campaign stops scheduled throughout the state in the coming days. On Monday, Youngkin will hold a "Parents Matter Rally" in Loudoun County.