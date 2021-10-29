NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit by taxi, suffering minor injuries

New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa (R) was hit by a taxi on Friday, causing him to suffer minor injuries.

Sliwa’s campaign said on Twitter earlier in the day that he was being checked out at a hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Don’t worry, everyone. The taxi is okay,” Sliwa’s team added.

Rob Cole, Sliwa’s campaign adviser, told NBC4 New York that the mayoral candidate was walking to a live radio show when traffic was bottlenecked.

Cole told the outlet that Sliwa was sent six feet into the air due to the impact. Sliwa was able to get to his show, but his campaign events were postponed so he could seek medical evaluation.

Sliwa said Friday evening that he was released from the hospital. He suffered a fractured left arm, which required a sling, as well as swelling on the left knee.

Sliwa is campaigning against Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (D) to replace New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNY attorney general planning to run for governor NYC firefighters union leader tells unvaccinated members to defy mandate Jumaane Williams makes run for New York governor official MORE (D) on Nov. 2.

Adams is largely favorited to win the race. A poll from PIX11 NewsNation and Emerson College released on Monday shows Adams has the support of 61 percent of likely voters, far ahead Sliwa who has the support of 25 percent of voters.

Adams wished Sliwa a “speedy recovery” on Twitter.