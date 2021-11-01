Trump says he and Youngkin 'strongly believe in many of the same policies'

Former President Trump Donald TrumpStunning survey gives grim view of flourishing anti-democratic opinions Southwest investigating report pilot said 'Let's go Brandon' on flight Texas police refused requests to escort Biden bus surrounded by Trump supporters: report MORE issued a statement Monday, the day before voters go to the polls in Virginia's gubernatorial contest, saying he gets along well with GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin and that the two "strongly believe in many of the same policies."

Trump blamed the media for making it seem as if he and Youngkin do not get along, pointing to ads that he said have aired on Fox News in particular.

"The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other," Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education," he said.

Youngkin has been careful with Trump throughout the race, seeking to distance himself from the former president in an effort to blunt attacks by Democrat Terry McAuliffe that Youngkin is essentially a foot soldier for Trump.

McAuliffe has repeatedly slammed Youngkin for saying he was "honored" to receive the former president's endorsement.

The former governor released his own statement responding to Trump's statement on Monday.

“Trump’s latest statement is nothing but the culmination of a dangerous alliance to bring division, hate, and Trumpism to Virginia disguised in a fleece vest and khakis," McAuliffe said, taking a shot at Youngkin. "Since launching his campaign, Glenn Youngkin has made it clear he is running for governor for one person and one person only: Donald Trump. Now, with less than 24 hours until Election Day, Trump is helping Glenn close his campaign and rewarding his total allegiance for the last eight months."

President Biden Joe BidenWhite House unveils strategy for 2050 net-zero goal Southwest investigating report pilot said 'Let's go Brandon' on flight House Rules Committee won't meet Monday on reconciliation package MORE defeated Trump by 10 points in Virginia in last year's presidential election, suggesting that if this year's election is about Trump, it could hurt Youngkin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republican has tried to keep the focus on Biden, who has seen his own approval numbers sink. Youngkin has not appeared with Trump on the campaign trail.

Trump will be holding a tele-rally for Youngkin on Monday. McAuliffe's campaign has seized on the news, announcing that McAuliffe will deliver remarks denouncing Trump's tele-rally during a campaign stop in Northern Virginia.

Youngkin has also focused on the issue of education, running campaign ads that argue McAuliffe would give government too much a role over parents in determining the curriculum at schools.

Trump said the media is trying to portray he and Youngkin as at odds because they want to prevent his supporters from turning out to vote in Virginia.

Polls show a close race between McAuliffe and Youngkin, and both parties are viewing the contest as a bellwether ahead of next year's midterm elections.