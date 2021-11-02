Adams wins New York City mayor's race

Eric Adams has won the New York City mayor's race, fending off Republican and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

The race was swiftly called for Adams, who was projected to be the winner shortly after polls closed. Early tabulations showed him garnering more than 75 percent of the vote, with Sliwa badly trailing with just under 20 percent.

"Tonight, we celebrate -- because tomorrow, the real work begins!" Adams tweeted.

Adams, the current Brooklyn Borough president and a former state senator and police captain, had been the overwhelming favorite to win the general election after emerging victorious from a fierce primary battle in July.

Known for his more moderate stances, Adams defeated former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former New York City Hall legal adviser Maya Wiley and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBill Maher pushes back on criticism of Chappelle: 'What the f--- was that reaction?' Progressive economic theories run into some inconvenient truths Andrew Yang weighs in on Dave Chappelle: Artists should get 'wide berth' for self-expression MORE. That race largely was fought over divisions regarding the “defund the police” movement and a rise in crime. Adams campaigned heavily on expanding the police presence in the city.

The ultimate winner of that race was expected to coast to victory in November due to Democrats' roughly seven-to-one voter registration advantage over Republicans in deep-blue New York City.

Adams is replacing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio2,000 firefighters take medical leave as vaccine mandate takes effect in New York City 26K NYC workers remain unvaccinated after Friday deadline NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit by taxi, suffering minor injuries MORE (D), who is forbidden by term limits from running for reelection.