Trump leads in hypothetical 2024 GOP primary: poll

Former President Trump Donald TrumpMcAuliffe, Youngkin hold final campaign rallies ahead of tight Virginia governor's race Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately Overnight Defense & National Security — Sparring over sub deal intensifies MORE maintains a dominant lead over other Republicans in a potential 2024 presidential primary, according to a new survey from Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released exclusively to The Hill.

Trump gets the support of 47 percent of registered Republican and independent voters in a primary, 37 points higher than his nearest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisStone says he'll run for Florida governor if DeSantis doesn't do audit Republican gerrymandering promises even more polarized Congress University of Florida bars three professors from testifying in lawsuit over elections bill MORE (R), who comes in second with 10 percent.

No other contender breaks double digits, with former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump lawyer blamed Pence for causing Capitol attack: report Photos of the Week: Bipawtisan Dog Costume parade, California flooding and tiger cubs Pence speaks on school issues in Loudoun County ahead of Virginia election MORE coming in third with 9 percent. Another 19 percent said they were unsure.

In a field in which Trump does not run, Pence holds a narrow lead with 23 percent support, just ahead of DeSantis's 21 percent. In that field, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFlake, Cindy McCain among latest Biden ambassadors confirmed after delay Overnight Health Care — Presented by Carequest — Colin Powell's death highlights risks for immunocompromised The Senate confirmation process is broken — Senate Democrats can fix it MORE (Texas) is the only other Republican breaking double digits, with 12 percent.

“Donald Trump remains the candidate to beat in the republican primary though he is below 50 percent, so he is not invincible. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to strengthen despite limited recognition as the emerging next choice,” said pollster Mark Penn Mark PennPoll: Trump dominates 2024 Republican primary field Poll: Biden, Trump statistically tied in favorability Majority of voters say country is on the wrong track: poll MORE.

Trump has not definitively said if he’s running for the White House again, though his allies have predicted he’ll make a third presidential bid in 2024.

The latest poll tracks similar recent surveys that all show that Trump would be the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP nomination in 2024 should he choose to run.

However, the former president’s approval rating is underwater, with 44 percent of registered voters approving of him and 49 percent disapproving.

On the Democratic side, President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration takes aim at methane emissions McConnell blasts potential payments to separated migrant families Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately MORE has indicated he will run, though some have speculated the 78-year-old will bow out after one term.

In a scenario in which Vice President Harris is the Democrat’s nominee in 2024, the poll shows she trails DeSantis by a 42 percent to 40 percent margin in a head-to-head match, while she would trail Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottWho is brave enough to be Trump's 2024 running mate? Black Caucus pushes for priorities in final deal Tim Scott takes in .3 million in third quarter MORE (R-S.C.) by a 42 percent to 39 percent margin. She’s tied with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoBlinken formally announces new State Department cyber bureau Hillicon Valley — TikTok, Snapchat seek to distance themselves from Facebook State: US 'strongly opposes' Israeli settlement expansion MORE at 41 percent among registered voters.

The survey from Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll was conducted among 1,578 registered voters Oct. 26-28. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.