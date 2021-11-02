Shontel Brown wins special election to replace Marcia Fudge in Ohio House district

Democrat Shontel Brown has won the race to succeed Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeBiden unveils last-minute endorsement in special congressional election in Ohio Biden unveils last-minute endorsement in special congressional election in Ohio Toomey takes aim at Schumer's spending windfall for NYC public housing MORE in Ohio's 11th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for her at 7:53 p.m.

Brown, a member of the Cuyahoga County Council, cruised to victory over Republican Laverne Jones Gore in a special election that was called after Fudge stepped down earlier this year to join President Biden's administration.

Brown was heavily favored to win heading into the Tuesday election, given the district’s heavy Democratic tilt.

The August Democratic primary for Fudge's seat was far more contentious than the special election itself. Brown faced a challenge from former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, a top surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

Brown clinched the nomination as the preferred candidate of establishment Democrats. In the run-up to the primary, she secured the backing of senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus, giving her a boost in the nominating contest.

The race in Ohio's 11th District was one of two special House elections in the Buckeye State on Tuesday. In Ohio's 15th Congressional District, Republican Mike Carey and Democrat Allison Russo are competing for the House seat of former Rep. Steve Stivers (R), who retired earlier this year to take a job as the president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.