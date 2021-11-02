Republican Mike Carey wins special election for Ohio House seat

Republican Mike Carey is projected to win a special election to replace former Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversBiden unveils last-minute endorsement in special congressional election in Ohio Biden unveils last-minute endorsement in special congressional election in Ohio Reforming marijuana laws before the holidays: A three-pronged approach MORE (R-Ohio) in Congress, holding on to Ohio’s 15th Congressional District for the GOP.

The Associated Press said Carey, a coal industry lobbyist, had bested Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo on Tuesday. The race largely favored the GOP from the outset, given the district’s Republican tilt. Stivers, the district’s former representative, stepped down from Congress earlier this year to take a job as the president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

But Democrats had hoped to pull off an upset victory, banking on strong support from suburban voters who have drifted toward Democrats in recent years.

While Carey was largely expected to win the Tuesday special election, Republicans are likely to tout the win as a sign of momentum heading into the 2022 midterm elections, when Democrats’ razor-thin congressional majorities will be on the line.

Carey emerged from a crowded GOP primary field in August after securing the support of former President Trump Donald TrumpMcAuliffe, Youngkin hold final campaign rallies ahead of tight Virginia governor's race Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately Overnight Defense & National Security — Sparring over sub deal intensifies MORE, who remains an influential endorser in the Republican Party.

President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration takes aim at methane emissions McConnell blasts potential payments to separated migrant families Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately MORE waited until Monday to weigh in on the race, when he offered a last-minute endorsement to Russo.