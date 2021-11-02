Michelle Wu elected as Boston's first female mayor

Boston City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu is the first woman and the first person of Asian descent to win election to the mayor’s office after voters chose her over a fellow city council member on Tuesday.

With 52 percent of the vote reporting, The Associated Press called the race for Wu. She led Annissa Essaibi George by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin.

Wu, 36, led a competitive field of contenders in the September primary in what was guaranteed to be a historic election in a city that has elected only white men to its top office. All four of the top finishers were women, and all four have diverse backgrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wu claimed a third of the vote in that contest, well ahead of George’s 22.5 percent. City council member Andrea Campbell and acting Mayor Kim Janey, who finished third and fourth, were both running to be the first African American elected to lead the city.

Janey had stepped into the top job when her predecessor, Marty Walsh Marty WalshThe No Surprises Act: a bill long overdue The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden, Democrats inch closer to legislative deal Six big off-year elections you might be missing MORE, left to become President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration takes aim at methane emissions McConnell blasts potential payments to separated migrant families Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately MORE’s Labor secretary.

The two-month sprint to Election Day pitted the long-dominant establishment side of Boston’s politics against an ascendent progressive wing. Walsh’s chief allies lined up behind George. Wu won backing from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOcasio-Cortez defends climate provisions in spending bill: 'I have to live in this future' Financial self-dealing is rotting our government What's in and what's out of the Biden framework MORE (D-Mass.), for whom she worked during Warren’s first run for the U.S. Senate, along with Sen. Ed Markey Ed MarkeyEquilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by Delta — Electric airplane makes record-setting flight White House climate adviser emphasizes value of state, local policy at climate summit Manchin, Sinema put stamp on party, to progressive chagrin MORE (D) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyThe Memo: Democrats stall out on brink of victory Liberals defy Pelosi, say they'll block infrastructure bill Paid family leave proposal at risk MORE (D), who represents Boston in Congress.

Most polling throughout the race showed Wu running far ahead of George.

Wu will have only two weeks to build a team to run America’s 24th-largest city; because Walsh left office before his term expired, his official successor will be sworn into office on Nov. 16.

She will immediately face delicate negotiations with the city’s police union, which hasn’t had a formal contract since its existing one expired last year, and a search for a new police commissioner.