Live coverage: Polls close in Virginia; other states still voting

The last voters are heading to the polls in Virginia in New Jersey to cast their ballots in the marquee elections of the year – races that will provide some of the earliest clues about the political environment heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

In both states, the races for governor are top of mind for most voters. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat who already served one term in the Virginia governor’s mansion, is looking to become only the second Virginia governor since the Civil War to be elected twice.

But McAuliffe is facing a tough challenge from Republican Glenn Youngkin, who had the momentum heading into Election Day. Recent polls show a closer race than most Democrats are comfortable with in a state that has trended in their direction over the past decade.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is facing a less competitive reelection bid, with recent polling showing him with a comfortable lead over his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. If Murphy pulls off a win on Tuesday, he’ll be the first Democratic governor to win a second term in New Jersey since Brenden Byrne in 1977.

Polls close in Virginia at 7 p.m. EDT, while New Jersey voters will have until 8 p.m. to get in line to cast their ballots.

There are a number of other races to watch on Tuesday. Voters in Ohio’s 11th and 15th congressional districts will decide the replacements for former Reps. Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeBiden unveils last-minute endorsement in special congressional election in Ohio Biden unveils last-minute endorsement in special congressional election in Ohio Toomey takes aim at Schumer's spending windfall for NYC public housing MORE (D-Ohio) and Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversBiden unveils last-minute endorsement in special congressional election in Ohio Biden unveils last-minute endorsement in special congressional election in Ohio Reforming marijuana laws before the holidays: A three-pronged approach MORE (R-Ohio), and New York City is poised to choose its next mayor.

