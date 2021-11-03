New Jersey governor's race too close to call

New Jersey’s gubernatorial contest turned out to be an unexpected nail-biter as the race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning.

Tallies shortly before 1 a.m. ET showed Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli (R) separated by under 1 point.

Earlier tallies had shown Ciattarelli with a single-digit lead, but as ballots were tabulated from Democratic-leaning areas, that margin was winnowed down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the narrow race caused handwringing among Democrats, particularly after Republican Glenn Youngkin beat former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Old Dominion’s gubernatorial contest in a race that both parties had viewed as a bellwether.

Early polls had shown Murphy with a yawning lead, though Ciattarelli had made up ground as the campaign wore on. But surveys in the run-up to the Tuesday contest still showed Murphy up anywhere from 6 to 11 points.

In a speech, Murphy said he’d wait for ballot tabulation to be completed before commenting further on the race and sounding a conciliatory tone.

“We’re going to wait for every vote to be counted, and that’s how our democracy works,” he told a crowd at his campaign’s watch party.

“We’re all sorry that tonight cannot yet be the celebration we want it to be,” he added. “We hope to have a celebration.”

Ciattarelli, meanwhile, touted his strong showing, saying he couldn’t formally declare victory but hinting strongly he felt he’d emerge victorious.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. It doesn’t happen without you,” he said.

“Although it was not my intention, we have sent a message to the entire country,” he said. “Sometime real soon, we’re going to do this again…Guys, hang in with me.”

The New Jersey contest was fought largely on two different battlefields. Murphy ran as a staunch progressive and an effective manager of the pandemic while trying to tie Ciattarelli to former President Trump Donald TrumpMcAuliffe, Youngkin hold final campaign rallies ahead of tight Virginia governor's race Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately Overnight Defense & National Security — Sparring over sub deal intensifies MORE.

Meanwhile, Ciattarelli focused his campaign almost exclusively on education and economic issues like school closures over the coronavirus and how race and gender are taught as well as New Jersey’s high taxes.

Tuesday’s results remained difficult to decipher, with typically Democratic-leaning areas showing up for Ciattarelli and Murphy performing better than expected in some places than past Democrats.