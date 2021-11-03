House GOP campaign arm expands target list after brutal night for Dems

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) expanded its offensive target list Wednesday morning following Democrat Terry McAuliffe's loss in Virginia's gubernatorial contest and a much closer-than-expected race in New Jersey that was too close to call.

The newest additions to the House Republicans' target list are Reps. Jennifer Wexton Jennifer Lynn WextonVirginia races offer an early preview of Democrats' midterm challenges Late Capitol Police officer's family urges Congress to agree to Jan. 6 commission Administration withdraws Trump-era proposal to loosen protections for transgender homeless people MORE (D-Va.), Greg Stanton Gregory (Greg) John StantonSinema trails potential primary challengers in progressive poll Roof collapse, explosion leaves four injured in Arizona Arizona governor withholding grants to schools with mask mandates MORE (D-Ariz.), Ed Perlmutter Edwin (Ed) George PerlmutterEquilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by Southern Company — China's president to video in for climate confab Reforming marijuana laws before the holidays: A three-pronged approach Cheney presses Republicans to back Bannon contempt vote MORE (D-Colo.), Joe Courtney Joseph (Joe) D. CourtneyHouse panel approves B boost for defense budget Democrats urge Biden to extend moratorium on student loan payments New Air Force One jets may be a year late, cost more, Pentagon official says MORE (D-Conn.), Darren Soto Darren Michael SotoPennsylvania Republican becomes latest COVID-19 breakthrough case in Congress Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough case Congress needs to step up on crypto, or Biden might crush it MORE (D-Fla.), Sanford Bishop Jr. (D-Ga.), Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.), David Trone David John TroneWe must protect the heroes on the front lines in our communities Legislators want three counties to secede Maryland for West Virginia Ending the opioid crisis starts with proper distribution of settlement payouts MORE (D-Md.), G.K. Butterfield George (G.K.) Kenneth ButterfieldProgressives cheer, moderates groan as Biden visit caps chaotic week Biden visits Capitol with agenda in the balance WHIP LIST: How House Democrats, Republicans say they'll vote on infrastructure bill MORE (D-N.C.), Ann Kuster Ann McLane KusterTech industry pushes for delay in antitrust legislation Man charged in Capitol riot says he's running for Congress The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Inauguration Day MORE (D-N.H.), Teresa Leger-Fernandez (D-N.M.), Madeleine Dean Madeleine DeanPelosi faces one big final battle Liberals tone down calls to 'defund police' amid GOP attacks The Hill's Morning Report - Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters MORE (D-Pa.) and Jim Cooper Jim CooperArkansas legislature splits Little Rock in move that guarantees GOP seats Cities become pawns in redistricting game On The Trail: Census kicks off a wild redistricting cycle MORE (D-Tenn.).

“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerDemocrats face grim political reality in midterms GOP's embrace of Trump's false claims creates new perils McAuliffe takes tougher stance on Democrats in Washington MORE (R-Minn.). “Voters are rejecting Democrat policies that have caused massive price increases, opened our borders and spurred a nationwide crime wave.”

The expanded target list comes after Republicans sailed to victory up and down the ballot in Virginia.

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), while lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears and attorney general candidate Jason Miyares defeated their respective Democratic opponents. On top of that, Republicans appear to be on track to gain control of the House of Delegates.

In New Jersey, the race between incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli is neck and neck in that state's governor's race, but the closeness of the contest in the blue state has Democrats on edge.

The wins in Virginia, which is usually seen as a bellwether for the 2022 midterms, represented a sharp rebuke of President Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from a grim night for Democrats Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race Michelle Wu elected as Boston's first female mayor MORE and an embrace of Youngkin's messaging on a number of key issues. Youngkin zeroed in particularly on the issues of parental rights and education-related issues during the campaign as Loudoun County in the northern part of the state became the epicenter of the nationwide debate on the issue.

Youngkin did not win Loudoun County but outperformed former President Trump Donald TrumpRepublicans poised to sweep Virginia, stunning Democrats Five takeaways from a grim night for Democrats New Jersey governor's race too close to call MORE in the district. Wexton, whose district includes parts of Loudoun, was among the Democrats added to the target list.

The campaign arm for Democrats in a statement said Republicans should not be so confident that the Virginia defeat is a precursor to Republicans winning back the House.

“The NRCC is mistaken if they think they can easily emulate a campaign that skipped a messy GOP primary, had no political record to defend, and routinely kept President Trump at arm’s length," said Chris Taylor, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

"We have a year until the midterm elections, and on top of passing historic legislation that includes game-changing investments in our infrastructure and working families, Democrats are working to ensure battleground voters understand the grave danger that House Republicans and their extremism present to not only our families, but our democracy,” Taylor said.