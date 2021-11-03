Ex-MLB manager Valentine hints at election irregularities after mayoral loss

Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine conceded in the Stamford, Conn., mayoral race Tuesday evening, criticizing the media and suggesting that the election was influenced by irregularities.

Valentine, the 71-year-old ex-MLB manager and player, lost to Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons in Stamford’s mayoral election. He ran as an unaffiliated candidate.

Though the official results were not available early Wednesday, according to Patch.com, Valentine announced in his concession speech that he lost by roughly 700 votes, out of more than 30,000 that were cast.

The ex-MLB figure, during his speech, appeared to suggest that residents who forgot they voted absentee went ahead and cast another ballot in person.

“It makes my stomach turn to think that in our city, that they’re actually telling me now, ‘Oh, someone voted in person and they forgot they voted absentee,’” Valentine said, according to NJ.com.

He did not, however, specify who had told him that information.

Valentine also took on the media, arguing that the had “lousy coverage” throughout the campaign.

“Someone says maybe I’m supposed to thank the media for all the lousy coverage that they gave us or maybe even compliment [Simmons’ team] for the campaign they ran but I can’t do that with an open heart and a clear mind, so I’m just going to say the campaign is over,” he said, according to NJ.com.

The Hill has reached out to Valentine's campaign for further comment.

The mayoral race for the Connecticut town was tight, with both candidates waiting for the thousands of absentee ballots to be counted before knowing who won, according to Patch.com.

According to Simmons campaign spokesperson Arthur Augustyn, the Democrat won the in-person vote by only 125, Patch.com reported.

Simmons, 35, said she was “honored and humbled” to be elected mayor of Stamford.

Valentine announced his campaign in May, marking his entrance into the political arena.

Voters from all across the country headed to the polls on Tuesday, casting ballots for top officials, down ballot races and weighing in on a number of referendums.

The marquee race was in Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin bested former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.