Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Businesses' post-holiday vaccine mandate House GOP campaign chief to vulnerable Democrats: 'Retire or lose' Fear of 'Trump 2.0' not enough for Dems to win, says ex-lawmaker MORE (R) met with current Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in Richmond on Thursday, signaling the start of the transition at the governor's mansion.

"Today was the beginning of a friendship and I appreciate that," Youngkin told reporters alongside Northam outside the governor's mansion. "I think what's most important in a moment like this is to actually have someone you can call and ask questions, and so I just appreciated that entire sentiment today."

"It's also really fun, as the governor said, that we share one very important moment, and that is that we both married up in a big way," the incoming governor joked, alongside his wife Suzanne Youngkin and Virginia first lady Pam Northam. "And that's going to be a great way for us to develop a future friendship as well."

Northam also had kind words for Youngkin and gifted him and his wife challenge coins featuring the Virginia mansion and seal.

"We look forward to Mr. Youngkin and his wife taking over and continuing on a lot of the good progress that we've made," Northam said.

The meeting came two days after Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe Terry McAuliffeOcasio-Cortez: Virginia results show limits of 'trying to run a fully 100% super-moderated campaign' Biden speaks to Murphy, McAuliffe following gubernatorial elections Youngkin meets with Northam: 'Today was the beginning of a friendship' MORE (D), becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in Virginia since 2009. McAuliffe conceded to Youngkin on Wednesday morning and the two spoke over the phone.

Youngkin told conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday morning that he named campaign operative Jeff Goettman as his transition director.