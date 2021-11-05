Top Boebert challenger suspends campaign after redistricting

The top challenger to Rep. Lauren Boebert Lauren BoebertGood Republicans in government may be Democracy's last hope Greene accrues at least K in fines for ignoring House mask mandate Subpoenas are a real worry for lawmakers facing Jan. 6 questions MORE (R-Colo.) suspended her campaign after a redistricting map was finalized by the courts.

Colorado State Sen. Kerry Donovan (D) announced Friday she was suspending her campaign after the redistricting map drew her outside of the 3rd Congressional District Boebert represents.

“While each $15 check in the mail with a memo ‘we believe in you’ or $20 donation at a meet and greet made me more committed by the day, the congressional maps failed to recognize the complexity of rural Colorado and instead divided communities, protected incumbents and ignored Coloradans’ voices,” Donovan said in a statement.

“As a result, there is no viable path forward for me to remain in this race, and I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Congress,” she added.

The decision comes a month after Donovan decided to suspend fundraising efforts when the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission approved the redistricting map.

There are multiple other Democrats in the running to challenge Boebert with challenger and Colorado state Rep. Donald Valdez (D) calling Boebert a “threat to democracy.”

Boebert has been one of former President Trump Donald TrumpWhite House asking Senate Democrats to meet with Powell this month: report DOJ sues Texas over new election overhaul Good Republicans in government may be Democracy's last hope MORE’s staunch supporters and helped peddled false election fraud claims.

The challengers will have a tough time dethroning Boebert, as she won election in 2020 by 6 points.