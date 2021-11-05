Virginia Democrats concede loss of state House

The top Democrat in the Virginia House of Delegates conceded on Friday the party had lost its majority in the lower chamber to Republicans in Tuesday's election.

In a statement, Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn (D) said she is “proud of the campaigns our incumbents and our challengers ran."

“Unfortunately, the headwinds were too strong, and the maps drawn by the previous majority presented a challenge that was too great to overcome,” Filler-Corn said. “We will dearly miss our colleagues who will not be with us the next term, but we will ensure their legacies are preserved.”

My statement on the results of the Virginia House of Delegates elections: pic.twitter.com/6RCB7A3o42 — Eileen Filler-Corn (@EFillerCorn) November 5, 2021

The concession comes as Republicans upset Democrats in the state’s highest profile races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — all in a state where President Biden Joe BidenHouse sets up Friday votes for Biden agenda House leaders make last-minute change on drug pricing after dispute Aide who traveled with Biden to Europe tests positive for COVID-19: reports MORE won by 10 points in 2020.

Republican Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinTo counteract racial politics, Congress must protect federal voting rights for all Politics 101: Lessons from Virginia, NJ ahead of 2022 midterm elections Don Lemon disagrees with Carville on 'wokeness,' calls defund the police a 'stupid slogan' MORE narrowly upset former Gov. Terry McAuliffe Terry McAuliffeTrucker unseats longtime NJ Senate president by spending almost nothing — here's how Politics 101: Lessons from Virginia, NJ ahead of 2022 midterm elections Don Lemon disagrees with Carville on 'wokeness,' calls defund the police a 'stupid slogan' MORE (D) in the race for the governor’s mansion.

Republican Winsome Sears also narrowly won the race for lieutenant governor over Democrat Hala Ayala, making Sears the first woman to hold the office and the first woman of color to hold statewide office in Virginia. Jason Miyares (R) also captured the race for attorney general over incumbent Mark Herring (D).

The Associated Press noted it has not called all the races for the House of Delegates.

However, Filler-Corn’s concession comes after Democratic Del. Martha Mugler conceded to Aijalon Cardoza on Friday, meaning that Republicans control 51 of the 100 seats in the lower chamber, according to local ABC affiliate WRIC.

“While the results of the election were not in our favor, our work for the people of Virginia goes on,” Filler-Corn said. “I will work to provide a smooth transition for the incoming speaker, and our Democratic caucus will work with the new majority in the House of Delegates and the governor’s administration to serve the best interests of all Virginians.”

Democrats narrowly control the state Senate, which is not up for reelection for another two years.