Christie on 2020 election: 'No matter where you stand, it is over'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristieLongtime NJ Senate president defeated by political rookie Democrats feel new urgency on Biden agenda after Virginia rout What New Jersey's gubernatorial contest tells us about the political landscape MORE (R) on Saturday urged Republicans to move on from their crusade against the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying “no matter where you stand” on the outcome of previous elections, “it is over.”

Christie, while delivering remarks at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting, said the GOP “can no longer talk about the past and the past elections,” which elicited applause from the audience.

"We can no longer talk about the past, and the past elections. No matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over. And every minute that we spend talking about 2020, while we're wasting time doing that, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are laying ruin to this country," Christie said.

“We better focus on that, and take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again,” he added.

The former New Jersey governor has taken a sharp stance against claims of election fraud that have been heralded by President Trump Donald TrumpIsraeli officials say US should open consulate for Palestinians in West Bank Virginia loss lays bare Democrats' struggle with rural voters Sunday shows preview: House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill; Democrats suffer election loss in Virginia MORE and some GOP lawmakers.

Christie has previously said Republicans who claim that the election was stolen are doing so to score “political points” with individuals Trump “lied to.”

In September, he said the Republican Party needs to be “the party that’s perceived to be telling the American people the truth.”

Christie has been a rumored candidate for the 2024 race. In December he said he “would not rule it out” when asked if he will mount a bid for the White House, and in May he said he would not wait to see if Trump runs again to make a decision.

Christie, who ran against Trump in the GOP presidential primary in 2016 then later endorsed the Republican nominee, started to break from Trump after testing positive for COVID-19 while work on debate prep at the White House.

Christie told the audience on Saturday that the line of Trump supporters “begins behind me,” pointing to his past support for the former president and his work on his transition and campaigns.