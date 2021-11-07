George P. Bush: Democrat will be elected Texas attorney general if Paxton is GOP candidate

Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush (R) warned on Sunday that a Democrat would be elected to the role if incumbent Ken Paxton (R) won the Republican nomination again.

“This time around he will not win, because he’s facing corruption and bribery charges. Imagine having a Democrat AG with a Democrat president and what that means for Texas politics,” Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), said during “Lone Star Politics,” a Sunday political show, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Paxton is mired in several cases, including one that spans back to 2015 when a grand jury indicted him on one count of failing to register with state's securities board and two charges of securities fraud.

Paxton for his part has claimed that the allegations are politically motivated and that he has not committed any wrongdoing, the Texas Tribune reported.

“He’s now in year seven of this trial. And if he’s as innocent as he proclaims, then he needs to sit down for a jury trial in front of his fellow peers here in the state of Texas and be evaluated, which he has refused to do now for seven years,” Bush said during the show, according to the news outlet.

Paxton is accused of failing to tell two people to whom he was offering over $100,000 worth of stock in tech company Servergy that he would be compensated for doing so.The court case has not proceeded over issues relating to where the trial should be taking place.

Bush has been commissioner of the Texas General Land Office since 2015.

The Hill has reached out to Paxton’s campaign for comment.