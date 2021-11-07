Sununu says he'll decide on Senate bid 'in the next week or so'

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuBiden and progressives lead Democrats into the wilderness Poll: New Hampshire Senate race tight Democratic incumbents bolster fundraising advantage in key Senate races MORE (R) on Saturday said he will decide on a potential Senate bid in “the next week or so,” as many wait to see if the chief executive of the Granite State will make a run for Congress.

Sununu told Fox News that he wants to make a determination on a potential Senate run “before the holidays.”

“I think I'd like to make a decision before the holidays, frankly. I don't want this weighing on me and weighing on the citizens and, kind of the, political electorate, if you will, over the holidays,” Sununu said.

2022 Watch-NEW: On timeline to make a decision to run for #nhsen or #nhgov - NH @GovChrisSununu -at #RJCinVegas - tells @FoxNews "I’ll probably come to some decision in the next week or so. Maybe sooner..I’d like to make a decision before the holidays" #NHPolitics #2022elections pic.twitter.com/5SbHmsQi6i — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) November 6, 2021

He said he has gone “back and forth and back and forth” on the decision of whether or not to jump into the race.

“I think it's only fair to say, and fair to myself and my family, to say look, let's make a decision. I've kind of gone back and forth and back and forth as I talk to different folks and look at different variables. So my sense is that I'll probably come to some decision in the next week or so. Maybe sooner, who knows. Not necessarily tonight,” he said.

Sununu’s Senate run is something political watchers have been anticipating.

A survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center released last month found that Sununu is virtually tied in a matchup against first-term Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) Hassan'An earthquake': GOP rides high after Democrats' Tuesday shellacking Biden and progressives lead Democrats into the wilderness Jean Rounds, wife of South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, dies from cancer MORE (D-N.H.), who is up for reelection next year.

Forty-five percent of respondents said they would vote for Sununu if the election were held that day, while 42 percent said they would back Hassan. With a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, however, the two officials are in a dead heat.

Six percent of those polled said they would support a different candidate, and another six percent said they remain undecided.

Hassan, however, polled ahead of retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc (R), who has already announced his candidacy. Forty-seven percent of respondents backed Hassan, while 42 percent of those polled said they would support Bolduc.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpIsraeli officials say US should open consulate for Palestinians in West Bank Virginia loss lays bare Democrats' struggle with rural voters Sunday shows preview: House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill; Democrats suffer election loss in Virginia MORE applauded Bolduc in a statement in September, offering praise for his “incredible presentation regarding Mark Milley Mark MilleyOvernight Defense & National Security — Washington gathers for Colin Powell's funeral Son gives emotional tribute to Colin Powell at service Biden, ex-presidents gather for Colin Powell's funeral MORE, the Taliban and China’s all-time favorite General!” referring to an interview on “Fox and Friends” when Bolduc called on Milley, the then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to resign.

Sununu spoke to Fox News during the Republican Jewish Coalition’s yearly leadership summit in Las Vegas.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDemocrats are getting pummeled while they're down — it's time to punch back Senate confirms Thomas Nides as US ambassador to Israel Cruz, Menendez spar at Senate Foreign Relations hearing on Egypt MORE (R-Texas) made a plea for Sununu to run for Senate during the conference, telling the audience “every person here needs to come up to Chris and say ‘governor is great but you need to run for Senate,’” according to Fox News.

Cruz said the governor “could single handedly retire Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerImmigration holdouts stage last-ditch effort to get green cards in reconciliation New York City aiding taxi drivers after hunger strike Schumer hints at filibuster reform after GOP blocks voting rights bill MORE as majority leader of the Senate,” which elicited applause from the crowd.

Sununu dangled the prospect of a Senate run before the audience at the conference, telling them “I might run for governor. I might run for Senate. I don’t know,” before adding, “trust me, I’m going to win either way,” according to Fox News.