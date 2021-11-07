Cohen says Trump is likely 'Biden's best hope for re-election'

Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenAuthor of controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out: 'I stand by the work we did' Trump Organization faces new scrutiny in New York civil probe Michael Cohen: Trump bluffing about another White House bid MORE, the ex-lawyer of former President Trump Donald TrumpIsraeli officials say US should open consulate for Palestinians in West Bank Virginia loss lays bare Democrats' struggle with rural voters Sunday shows preview: House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill; Democrats suffer election loss in Virginia MORE, wrote on Sunday that President Biden Joe BidenVirginia loss lays bare Democrats' struggle with rural voters After victory, Biden seeks political rebound Sunday shows preview: House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill; Democrats suffer election loss in Virginia MORE’s best hope for reelection could be the former president himself.

In an opinion article for The Guardian, Cohen predicted that “Trump is likely to remain the gift that keeps on giving for Democrats — the living, breathing bogeyman under the bed who keeps their voters up at night.”

“As much as Democrats may want to run on their legislative agenda, the spectre of Trump could be their most effective strategy for maintaining power and is probably Biden’s best hope for re-election,” he wrote.

Cohen noted that recent polling shows Biden is “deeply unpopular,” citing recent losses for Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey, places where Biden easily beat Trump last year.

In Virginia, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe Terry McAuliffeWarner says 'things might have been different' in Va. election if infrastructure passed earlier Warner: Youngkin 'stirred up the cultural pot' on issues like critical race theory Kaine: Democrats 'blew the timing' of infrastructure, spending bills MORE (D) lost the state’s gubernatorial race to Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinWarner: Youngkin 'stirred up the cultural pot' on issues like critical race theory Republicans regain campaign mojo — and it's Bush, not Trump Kaine: Democrats 'blew the timing' of infrastructure, spending bills MORE.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy Phil MurphyWarner: Youngkin 'stirred up the cultural pot' on issues like critical race theory Sunday shows - Biden officials look to social spending package after infrastructure's passage NJ governor: Close reelection race shows 'there's a lot of hurt out there' MORE (D) “barely held on” in his race for reelection, while the Democratic state Senate president was beaten by a truck driver who spent next to nothing on the race.

“In short, this White House has not had a good story to tell for months and in Virginia and New Jersey they paid the price,” Cohen added.

Cohen has previously accused Trump of bluffing about a possible 2024 run.

“His insatiable need for attention is one reason he continues to flaunt this disingenuous 2024 run,” he said in September.

Trump has publicly toyed with the idea of another White House run for months. Meanwhile, Biden’s approval rating hit a new low of just 38 percent in a poll conducted last week.