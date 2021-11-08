Hoyer endorses Jazz Lewis for Maryland House seat

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerShowdown: Pelosi dares liberals to sink infrastructure bill Demands for CBO score jeopardize Friday House vote Democrats unite to send infrastructure bill to Biden's desk MORE (D-Md.) is throwing his support behind Maryland Democrat Jazz Lewis’s bid for the state’s 4th Congressional District.

Lewis, a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, formerly worked as a senior policy advisor for Hoyer and is currently his legislative chamber’s Democratic Caucus Chair. The seat he’s running for is being vacated by Rep. Anthony Brown Anthony Gregory BrownDemocrats brace for flood of retirements after Virginia rout Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — The Quad confab House panel advances 8B defense bill MORE (D), who is running to be attorney general of Maryland.

"Jazz represents the best of Prince George's County. I've seen up close his devotion to his work, to the people of Prince George's County where he was born and raised, and to the community of Glenarden where he chose to start his family. Whether as a community organizer, as the Democratic Caucus Chair in the Maryland House of Delegates, or now as a candidate for Congress, Jazz has always fought for our community,” Hoyer said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endorsement marks a rare foray for Hoyer into a primary with multiple Democrats running. Former Prince George’s state’s attorney Glenn Ivey is also running, as is Gabriel Njinimbot, an IT consultant.

“I am honored to have the support of Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. He has been a mentor to me personally and a model for all on how to champion working-class issues and bring people together to get things done,” Lewis tweeted.

I am honored to have the support of Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. He has been a mentor to me personally and a model for all on how to champion working-class issues and bring people together to get things done. https://t.co/qXRWhjjX9o — Jazz Lewis (@JazzforMaryland) November 8, 2021

Hoyer’s support could be significant given his extensive ties to donors and reputation as a major figure in Prince George’s County, which is split in half between Hoyer’s district and Brown’s district.