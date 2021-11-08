GOP blaming Democrats for 'chaos' in new ad

The House Republican campaign arm is out with a new ad that blames Democrats for "chaos," which the GOP is also using as the name of the ad.

It will air nationwide on Fox News, Newsmax and One America News for just one day, according to a report by Axios, and is a $100,000 ad buy.

The effort follows a good off-year election for Republicans, who defeated Democrats in the Virginia governor's race and came close to winning the governor's mansion in New Jersey.

The results bolstered GOP confidence that they can win back the House majority in next year's midterms.

Rep. Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerDemocrats brace for flood of retirements after Virginia rout House GOP campaign chief to vulnerable Democrats: 'Retire or lose' House GOP campaign arm expands target list after brutal night for Dems MORE (R-Ind.), the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), predicted in a statement that the GOP will win control of the House next year.

“Democrats’ weak leadership and socialist agenda have led to chaos at home and abroad,” Emmer said. “Americans deserve better than the higher costs, open borders, and nationwide crime wave that Democrats have forced upon them. One year from now, Republicans will retake the House majority and put a stop to Democrats’ big government policies.”

House Republicans are targeting 70 Democratic seats in next year’s midterm election, according to an NRCC strategy memo published by Emmer on Monday. He said the committee announced 13 additional offensive opportunities following Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinCORRECTED: Guardian op-ed says Trump is likely 'Biden's best hope for re-election' Biden approval rating drops to new low of 38 percent: poll Christie on 2020 election: 'No matter where you stand, it is over' MORE’s (R) win in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Emmer said Youngkin’s win is emblematic of the precarious position Democrats will find themselves in next year.

“Youngkin’s victory, in a state President Biden Joe BidenBiden slams Nicaragua's 'sham elections,' calls Ortegas autocrats Amtrak chief outlines expansion plans with infrastructure spending Former Goldman Sachs boss weighs in on infrastructure vote: 'Progressives blinked' MORE won by 10, shows that in this political atmosphere no Democrat is safe,” the chairman wrote in the memo.

Emmer said 831 Republican candidates have so far filed to run next year, which is a record for the party. He said a historic number of women, veterans and candidates from minority communities are making bids for office.

In almost 90 percent of the 70 districts the committee is targeting, there is either a woman, veteran or minority community candidate running, according to Emmer.

He also said a record number of Hispanic candidates have filed to run as Republicans.

Republicans are raking in significant amounts of money one year ahead of the midterms. Emmer said the committee has raised more than $105 million to date, which is 74 percent more than it raked in during the same period last cycle.

Additionally, the group said it has roughly four times as much general cash on hand than it did at this time in 2019.