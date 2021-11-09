Former GOP Rep. Mark Walker fielding calls about dropping NC Senate bid, running for House

Former Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerInternal poll shows McCrory with double-digit lead in North Carolina GOP Senate primary We are all paying for DeSantis' defiance of the First Amendment Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue MORE (R-N.C.) has fielded phone calls from GOP officials in North Carolina and Washington urging him to drop his Senate bid and return to the House.

Walker confirmed the calls in an interview with the Carolina Journal, though he said that he is still currently running for the GOP nomination to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrFinancial corruption and a return to founding principles Framing our future beyond the climate crisis The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden doesn't get what he wanted before next week's elections MORE (R-N.C.) next year.

Walker is one of three current or former Republican elected officials vying to replace Burr. He announced his campaign late last year, though what little polling there is in the GOP primary shows him trailing his two top rivals, former Gov. Pat McCrory and Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddSenate GOP lines up behind Trump-backed candidates Internal poll shows McCrory with double-digit lead in North Carolina GOP Senate primary Democratic retirements could make a tough midterm year even worse MORE (R-N.C.), who has already been endorsed by former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpMeat industry groups pledge to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets by 2030 Judge tosses part of DC AG's suit against Trump inaugural committee Rep. Gosar posts anime video showing him striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before running for the Senate, Walker served three terms in the House after emerging from the GOP primary to succeed longtime Rep. Howard Coble John Howard CobleFocus on defense budgets leaves Coast Guard high and dry NC delegation pays tribute to late former Rep. Coble Former NC Rep. Howard Coble dead at 84 MORE (R-N.C.).

If Walker ultimately decides to drop out of the Senate race and mount another bid for the House, it’s unclear which district he would run in.

He lives in the newly adopted 11th District, though running there would put him in contention with Rep. Virginia Foxx Virginia Ann FoxxOvernight Health Care — Biden unveils January vaccine deadline Biden defends COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses Oil companies downplay early climate knowledge under fire from Dems MORE (R-N.C.), who currently represents North Carolina’s 5th District, but has announced that she will run for reelection next year in the 11th District.

Walker could run in the state’s new 7th District, close to his current residence. Candidates are not required to live within a district to run for a congressional seat.