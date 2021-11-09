Cheney challenger serving as co-counsel in lawsuit against Biden vaccine mandate

Harriet Hageman, the Republican Wyoming attorney challenging Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneySunday shows - Biden officials look to social spending package after infrastructure's passage Cheney rips claims Jan. 6 was 'false flag operation' Real conservatives must make a choice MORE (R-Wyo.) for her seat in Congress, is serving as co-counsel in a class-action lawsuit against President Biden Joe BidenNicaragua's Ortega set to win election amid international criticism Rep. Gosar posts anime video showing him striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Activists cry foul over COP26 draft MORE’s coronavirus vaccine-or-testing mandate.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonprofit organization where Hageman serves as senior litigation counsel, filed a class-action lawsuit on Friday on behalf of 11 federal workers who say they have natural immunity against COVID-19 after previously testing positive for the virus and argue the Biden administration’s mandate infringes on their constitutional and federal statutory rights.

The policy requires that all private employers with 100 or more workers mandate coronavirus vaccines or weekly testing.

The suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, names the U.S. government, members of the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force — the group tasked with enforcing the mandate — and top government infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciJill Biden to kick off effort to encourage vaccines among children 5 to 11 Pfizer: Antiviral pill reduces coronavirus death, hospitalization in high-risk patients by 89 percent Nikki Haley calls for cognitive test for older politicians MORE, among others, as defendants.

The plaintiffs include workers at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Secret Service.

The lawsuit argues the vaccine mandate violates the plaintiffs’ constitutional and federal statutory rights because it “undermines their bodily integrity and autonomy and conditions their employment on their willingness to take what for them and those working with them is a medically unnecessary vaccine.”

“Accepting federal employment does not mean serving as a guinea pig for emergency use drugs. Forcing Plaintiff and others to take this vaccine will provide no discernible, let alone compelling, benefit either to Plaintiffs or to the federal employee community,” the lawsuit adds.

The suit contents that because the plaintiffs have natural immunity from recovering from the virus, the vaccine is “medically unnecessary” for them.

Hageman is waging a primary bid against Cheney, who was denounced by her party after supporting former President Trump Donald TrumpMeat industry groups pledge to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets by 2030 Judge tosses part of DC AG's suit against Trump inaugural committee Rep. Gosar posts anime video showing him striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez MORE’s second impeachment and consistently rejecting his claims of election fraud.

Trump endorsed Hageman in September, following through on his vow to work to oust his GOP opponents from Congress.

The race between the two Republicans is shaping up to be a fierce battle that will pit Cheney, a three-term congresswoman who has ties to the GOP, against Hageman, who has the backing of Trump and his supporters.