Gohmert appears to consider run for Texas AG

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) appears to be considering a possible run for Texas attorney general.

The potential candidate was scheduled to make a "very important campaign kick-off announcement" in Tyler, Texas, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to The Texas Tribune.

However, his campaign's Twitter unsuccessfully attempted to start a live broadcast around noon and it was unclear if the announcement happened, the Tribune reported.

Also, a website with a heading that reads "Louie Gohmert for Texas Attorney General" emerged and said, "This is exploratory, though the proper documents have been filed to seek donations."

The site also says Gohmert "needs 100,000 citizens to send $100 each (or any other amount to get to $1,000,000) by November 19." However, 100,000 donations of $100 would amount to $10 million, not $1 million.

Meanwhile, the Texas Ethics Commission said it had received a new campaign treasurer appointment from Gohmert, which would mark one of the first formal steps needed to run for state office, according to the newspaper.

Gohmert would be a late entry to a relatively crowded primary in an attempt to replace Republican incumbent Ken Paxton.

Apart from Gohmert's potential run, Paxton is set to compete against three others in the primary including Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and state Rep. Matt Krause, the Tribune added.

The Hill has reached out to Gohmert for comment.