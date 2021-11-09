Biden tells donors he never thought he could 'remotely raise enough money to be competitive' with Trump

President Biden Joe BidenNicaragua's Ortega set to win election amid international criticism Rep. Gosar posts anime video showing him striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Activists cry foul over COP26 draft MORE on Tuesday joked with donors that he never thought he could raise enough money to be competitive with the Trump Organization.

“I want to thank you all for your incredible support. ... I never thought I could even remotely raise enough money to be competitive with the Trump Organization. And you raised an incredible amount of money for me, and you put me in the game,” Biden said during remarks at a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Biden and the DNC raised $1.69 billion in the 2020 election, short of the $1.96 billion raised by former President Trump Donald TrumpMeat industry groups pledge to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets by 2030 Judge tosses part of DC AG's suit against Trump inaugural committee Rep. Gosar posts anime video showing him striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez MORE, NPR reported in December.

“We’re rebuilding the backbone of this nation, giving working people a fighting chance, confronting the existential threat of climate change. And we’re defending and protecting the very democracy and it's up to us. Our country, our planet, our democracy,” he said.

“They're all in our hands, all in our hands. You continue to support me and the Democratic Party. I think we can do this, but it’s not gonna be easy,” he said, thanking supporters for their help.

The reception followed a grassroots event during which Biden pleaded with Democrats to stay unified ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell (D) introduced the president at the reception.

“Joe Biden is doing things. He's accomplishing things. He’s off to a great start no matter what anybody says. Mr. President, we're proud to have you here in Pennsylvania. And we're proud to say that we had you for our third senator for a long time,” Rendell said.

Biden mentioned that on election night, he wanted to get one election result, and it was how Scranton voted. Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020 by just more than 1 percentage point.

Biden spoke to supporters about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the House on Friday, touting that it will invest in bridges, roads, public transport, ports, airports, rail, drinking water, high speed internet and electric vehicles.

“After years of infrastructure week, we finally followed through and just passed a monumental piece of legislation. It’s going to create millions of jobs,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s failed promise of such a week.

He also spoke about the Build Back Better proposal, the social spending package expected to pass the House next week, and the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

He said is also looking forward to “an antiviral pill" soon.

“Soon an antiviral pill, it’s gonna prevent severe illness or death,” Biden said. “If you haven't been vaccinated and you get sick, this is going to keep you from being hospitalized or dying. And that’s critical not only for public health but for our economy as well.”

Biden on Friday touted the potential of a pill developed by Pfizer that could reduce hospitalizations and death among those with COVID-19 after the company announced its pill cuts the risk of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths by 89 percent.